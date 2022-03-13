ZURICH, SWITZERLAND — March 12, 2022 — Winning an election is less expensive than what you think. There are two reasons for that.

First, the impact of money in election campaigns is generally overestimated. Hillary Clinton by far outspent Donald Trump, yet lost the 2016 presidential election. Do you remember anything, an ad or tagline, from Mike Bloomberg’s campaign for the Democratic presidential nomination? Does the name Tom Steyer ring a bell? He’s another wealthy candidate who blew millions running in the Democratic primary just two years ago. The candidate who holds the record for quarterly fundraising is Jaime Harris, who ran for the U.S. Senate in South Carolina. He raised 57 million USD during one quarter. On election day, he came nowhere near winning. And I could go on and on.

Second, a lot of money is wasted in campaigns. Major avenues for wasted spending are campaign materials without content or message, or worse, the wrong message. Crooks who promise a candidate the sky and the moon are another major reason for wasting money. Depending on the country and the setting, this can be clan leaders who promise votes, fly-by-night pollsters, or social media “experts” who supposedly can create miracles online for their candidate. Remember this: if what you are being promised sounds too good to be true, it probably isn’t true.

Throughout the years, I have witnessed several well-funded campaigns end up losing because they wasted their money on empty rhetoric. Oftentimes, the power of a research-based message that is credible, consistent, and that actually matches the political demand is underestimated.

Having said that, of course money is still one of the important factors in a campaign. You can’t let your opponent have more than twice as much money than what you have. The key however is to have a winning campaign plan, with an appealing message, and enough money to communicate your message to your target audience, and to implement that plan.

Now, how much is enough? It is a very good question, which many candidates never ask themselves. As a matter of fact, many candidates think about it in the exact opposite order: They think about how much they can possibly raise. Then they think how they will spend that amount. Sound planning should follow the reverse order:

What is the goal? How many votes does it take to reach that goal? What is the plan I need to implement in order to reach that number of votes? What is the price tag for that plan?

The answer to question number four is the amount that is enough in your case, and that is the amount that you should try to raise.

