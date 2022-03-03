Petitioning KickOff Rally on Behalf of Dana Levenberg for NYS Assembly – Saturday, March 5th @ 1P.M. at Main Street & Spring Street in Ossining, NY

Petition season is underway!

The Ossining Tribune Edition

OSSINING, NY — March 2, 2022 — Please join me, State Senator Elijah Reichlin-Melnick, and our Village and Town Board candidates for a rally this Saturday at 1:00 pm, at Market Square in Ossining. Hear from the candidates, then help us collect signatures to get local, state and federal Democrats on the ballot!

If you’re new to the process, don’t worry – we’ll provide you with everything you need to get started. Reply to this email with any questions about petitioning… we are happy to help! Click here to learn more and RSVP.

Hope to see you there!

Dana Levenberg