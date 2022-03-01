PELHAM, NY — March 1, 2022 — On Friday, March 11, 2022, Picture House supporters from throughout Westchester County and beyond will celebrate a century of film and community at The Picture House Regional Film Center’s Centennial Celebration.The evening will include cocktails, dinner, and surprise centennial toasts and will take place at the beautiful Glen Island Harbour Club in New Rochelle, overlooking Long Island Sound.

The Centennial Celebration will honor Chuck Schumer, Janet Langsam CEO of ArtsWestchester, and Michaela Jae Rodriguez, who will receive the Cicely Tyson award from last year’s winner, Cynthia Erivo.

The Centennial Celebration honors the 100th birthday of the Pelham theater, built in 1921, but also celebrates the century to come for both of the organization’s 1920 era theaters – The Picture House Pelham and The Picture House Bronxville. The Centennial Celebration Committee, chaired by Jill Orlando, includes members from Bronxville, Larchmont, Pelham and New Rochelle.

The event is the culmination of a year of celebration supported by The Picture House’s Centennial Sponsors: Decade Sponsors Benchmark Education and The Berkowitz Marrone Team at Triplemint; Decade Sponsors Component Assembly Systems, The Italian American Forum, and UBS; and Supporting Sponsors Ball Chain, Bischof & Bischof LLC, Compass, Meridian Risk Management/Meridian Realty Consultants, and the Wildlife Conservation Society. Select event sponsorships are still available.

This year’s highly curated silent auction will feature a number of exclusive items and experiences; the evening will also include a paddle raise for the Second Century Fund to send the theaters into their second century with security and sustainability.

Tickets are $300 and tables, tickets, and sponsorships are available for purchase at www.thepicturehouse.org/centennialcelebration or by calling (914)738-3161. For sponsorship information, ask for Laura deBuys. The Picture House Regional Film Center is a 501(c) (3) nonprofit supported by ticket sales, grants, membership fees – and by special events like the Centennial Celebration. Proceeds from the event will help The Picture House pursue its mission to create a shared community experience for diverse audiences through film, education programming, and unique cultural offerings.