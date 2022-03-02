The Westchester Tribune Edition

WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY — March 1, 2022 — The contenders are energized and ready to win the hearts and minds of the recently reapportioned 16th Congressional District.

In alphabetical order, they are Jamaal Bowman (https://www.bowmanforcongress.com/; Manuel Casanova (ManuelCasanova.com); Vedat Gashi (https://www.vedatgashi.com/); and Rev. Dr. Michael Gerard/ Gerald (No web address found; his last name is not confirmed because he is noted to be the Pastor under both the name of Gerald and Gerard).

We have not learned if there is a Republican vying for the Assembly seat.