PUBLIC NOTICE: Yonkers Economic Development Corp. Board Meeting – Thursday, March 31, 2022 at 2:00 pm DST via Conference Call

Public Notice
Yonkers Economic Development Corp.
Board Meetingwill be held onThursday, March 31, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. DSTVia Conference Call:
Join Zoom Meeting
https://us02web.zoom.us/j/
Passcode: 504303
One tap mobile
+16465588656,,83671486733#,,,,
*504303# US (New York)
+13126266799,,83671486733#,,,,
*504303# US (Chicago)Dial by your location
+1 646 558 8656 US (New York)
+1 312 626 6799 US (Chicago)
+1 301 715 8592 US (Washington DC)
+1 346 248 7799 US (Houston)
+1 669 900 9128 US (San Jose)
+1 253 215 8782 US (Tacoma)
Meeting ID: 836 7148 6733
Passcode: 504303
+16465588656,,83671486733#,,,,
+13126266799,,83671486733#,,,,
+1 646 558 8656 US (New York)
+1 312 626 6799 US (Chicago)
+1 301 715 8592 US (Washington DC)
+1 346 248 7799 US (Houston)
+1 669 900 9128 US (San Jose)
+1 253 215 8782 US (Tacoma)
Meeting ID: 836 7148 6733
Passcode: 504303
Find your local number: https://us02web.zoom.us/u/
kdJ4gZaGXJ
Please visit::www.yonkersida.com<http
Link to Notices: