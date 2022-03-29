PUBLIC NOTICE: Yonkers IDA Audit Committee Meeting – Thursday, March 31, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. DST Via Conference Call

CITY of YONKERS | INDUSTRIAL DEVELOPMENT AGENCY
Public Notice | Yonkers Industrial Development Agency
AUDIT COMMITTEE MEETING
Will be held on Thursday, March 31, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. DST
Via Conference Call:
Join Zoom Meeting
https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86333907356?pwd=SVdVNXFwVXFhWjNZamJueVlBL3I0Zz09
Meeting ID: 863 3390 7356
Passcode: 304234
Please visit::www.yonkersida.com<http://www.yonkersida.com> for notices
Link to Notices:
Agenda
https://yonkersida.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/03/IDA-Audit-Committee-Draft-Agenda-3-31-2022.pdf
Meeting Materials
https://yonkersida.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/03/Meeting-Materials.pdf
SOURCE: Fiona Khan | Administrative Assistant | Yonkers Industrial Development Agency