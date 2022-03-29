PUBLIC NOTICE: Yonkers IDA Audit Committee Meeting – Thursday, March 31, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. DST Via Conference Call

CITY of YONKERS | INDUSTRIAL DEVELOPMENT AGENCY

Public Notice | Yonkers Industrial Development Agency

AUDIT COMMITTEE MEETING

Will be held on Thursday, March 31, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. DST

Via Conference Call:

Join Zoom Meeting

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86333907356?pwd=SVdVNXFwVXFhWjNZamJueVlBL3I0Zz09

Meeting ID: 863 3390 7356

Passcode: 304234

One tap mobile

+16465588656,,86333907356#,,,,*304234# US (New York)

+13017158592,,86333907356#,,,,*304234# US (Washington DC)

Dial by your location

+1 646 558 8656 US (New York)

+1 301 715 8592 US (Washington DC)

+1 312 626 6799 US (Chicago)

+1 346 248 7799 US (Houston)

+1 669 900 9128 US (San Jose)

+1 253 215 8782 US (Tacoma)

Meeting ID: 863 3390 7356

Passcode: 304234

Find your local number: https://us02web.zoom.us/u/kbZ6opesVU

Please visit::www.yonkersida.com<http://www.yonkersida.com> for notices

Link to Notices:

Agenda

https://yonkersida.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/03/IDA-Audit-Committee-Draft-Agenda-3-31-2022.pdf

Meeting Materials

https://yonkersida.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/03/Meeting-Materials.pdf

# # #

SOURCE: Fiona Khan | Administrative Assistant | Yonkers Industrial Development Agency | 470 Nepperhan Avenue, Suite 200 | Yonkers, NY 10701 | Tel: 914-509-8651 | Fax: 914-509-8650 | www.yonkersida.com