PUBLIC NOTICE: Yonkers IDA Regular Board of Directors Meeting – Thursday, March 31, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. DST Via Conference Call

CITY of YONKERS INDUSTRIAL DEVELOPMENT AGENCY
Public Notice
Yonkers Industrial Development Agency
REGULAR BOARD of DIRECTORS MEETING
Will be held Thursday, March 31, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. DST
Via Conference Call:
Join Zoom Meeting
https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83671486733?pwd=OVBUSi9oUzhMdnYwbjRRK3JkOFpJZz09
Meeting ID: 836 7148 6733
Passcode: 504303
One tap mobile
+16465588656,,83671486733#,,,,*504303# US (New York)
+13126266799,,83671486733#,,,,*504303# US (Chicago)
Dial by your location
+1 646 558 8656 US (New York)
+1 312 626 6799 US (Chicago)
+1 301 715 8592 US (Washington DC)
+1 346 248 7799 US (Houston)
+1 669 900 9128 US (San Jose)
+1 253 215 8782 US (Tacoma)
Meeting ID: 836 7148 6733
Passcode: 504303
Find your local number: https://us02web.zoom.us/u/kdJ4gZaGXJ
# # #
Please visit: www.yonkersida.com for notices
Link to Notices:
Agenda
https://yonkersida.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/03/IDA-Draft-Agenda-3-31-2022.pdf
# # #
SOURCE: Fiona Khan | Administrative Assistant | Yonkers Industrial Development Agency | 470 Nepperhan Avenue, Suite 200 | Yonkers, NY 10701 | Tel: 914-509-8651 | Fax: 914-509-8650 | www.yonkersida.com