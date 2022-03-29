PUBLIC NOTICE: Yonkers IDA Regular Board of Directors Meeting – Thursday, March 31, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. DST Via Conference Call

CITY of YONKERS INDUSTRIAL DEVELOPMENT AGENCY

Public Notice

Yonkers Industrial Development Agency

REGULAR BOARD of DIRECTORS MEETING

Will be held Thursday, March 31, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. DST 

Via Conference Call:

Join Zoom Meeting

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83671486733?pwd=OVBUSi9oUzhMdnYwbjRRK3JkOFpJZz09

Meeting ID: 836 7148 6733

Passcode: 504303

One tap mobile

+16465588656,,83671486733#,,,,*504303# US (New York)

+13126266799,,83671486733#,,,,*504303# US (Chicago)

Dial by your location

+1 646 558 8656 US (New York)

+1 312 626 6799 US (Chicago)

+1 301 715 8592 US (Washington DC)

+1 346 248 7799 US (Houston)

+1 669 900 9128 US (San Jose)

+1 253 215 8782 US (Tacoma)

Find your local number: https://us02web.zoom.us/u/kdJ4gZaGXJ

Please visit: www.yonkersida.com for notices

Link to Notices:

Agenda

https://yonkersida.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/03/IDA-Draft-Agenda-3-31-2022.pdf

SOURCE: Fiona Khan | Administrative Assistant | Yonkers Industrial Development Agency | 470 Nepperhan Avenue, Suite 200 | Yonkers, NY 10701 | Tel: 914-509-8651 | Fax: 914-509-8650 | www.yonkersida.com