RXR Announces New Retail Leases at Sawyer Place in Yonkers, NY

Starbucks, Fitness Factory Gym, Mon Amour Coffee & Wine Bar, and Pop Color Nail Salon Join Businesses at the Mixed-Use Residential Community

YONKERS, NY — March 15, 2022 — RXR, a leading real estate owner, operator and developer in New York City and the surrounding region, announced a number of new retail tenants who will join the growing community at Sawyer Place in Yonkers, NY.

The businesses include:

Globally-renowned coffeehouse chain Starbucks, which will occupy a 2,539-square-foot space at 50 Nepperhan Street and fronting Larkin Plaza. The location will debut an updated layout and consumer purchase model, the first of its kind in Westchester, and should be ready to serve the Sawyer Place community later in 2022.

Chic coffee and wine bar Mon Amour, located in a 968-square-foot space at 16 Nepperhan Street, offering grab-and-go and sit-down options for the community, opening this summer.

Trendy nail salon Pop Color, which will occupy 1,533-square feet at 45 Main Street. Pop Color will be opening this spring.

Fitness Factory, a 15,670-square foot space located at 30 Nepperhan Street that currently serves the community. Fitness Factory offers state-of-the-art equipment integrated with proprietary coaching software, locker rooms with private steam showers and saunas, group classes and personal training, a smoothie bar, and childcare onsite.

Located just blocks from the Hudson waterfront, Sawyer Place is a mixed-use residential building offering 438 rental units in two connected towers, featuring panoramic views of Manhattan’s skyline, the Hudson River, and the Palisades. Residents have access to amenities including a 24/7 concierge, landscaped roof terrace, indoor theater, state-of-the-art fitness center, resident lounge, on-site valet parking, and a 533-space parking garage.

“We are pleased to introduce these varied and exciting new businesses to Sawyer Place, and are confident that their presence will be a popular amenity to residents, the workforce, and visitors alike,” said Whitney Arcaro, EVP, Head of Marketing & Retail Leasing at RXR.

“With a thriving and walkable atmosphere and easy access to Manhattan via Metro-North, living at Sawyer Place is the best of both worlds. Downtown Yonkers truly offers something for everyone,” said Reed Zukerman, VP, Retail Leasing at RXR.

Sawyer Place is within a three-minute walk to Yonkers Station Serving Amtrak and Metro-North Trains, offering a seamless commute to Manhattan and only 20 Miles from Westchester County Airport. With on-site restaurants and retail along the Park and on Main Street, Sawyer Place plays an integral role in the continuous evolution of Downtown Yonkers.

For all leases, RXR was represented by Mitchell Salmon and Steve Lorenzo of Lee & Associates, along with Whitney Arcaro and Reed Zukerman representing in-house. Starbucks was represented by Tim McNamara of Cushman & Wakefield.

For more information, please visit https://sawyerplaceny.com/.

ABOUT RXR REALTY

Headquartered in New York with a national platform strategy, RXR Realty LLC (“RXR”) is a 500+ person, vertically integrated real estate operating and development company with expertise in a wide array of value creation activities, including ground up real estate development, uncovering value in underperforming properties, repurposing well-located iconic properties, incorporating cutting edge real estate technologies and value-added lending. The RXR platform manages 80 commercial real estate properties and investments with an aggregate gross asset value of $21.8 billion, comprising approximately 29.5 million square feet of commercial properties, a multi-family residential portfolio of approximately 6,000 units under operation or development, and control of development rights for an additional approximately 2,900 multi-family and for sale units in the New York Metropolitan area as of September 30, 2021 adjusted for transactions that occurred through November 1, 2021. Gross asset value compiled by RXR Realty in accordance with company fair value measurement policy and is comprised of capital invested by RXR and its partners, as well as leverage. For more information, please visit: www.rxrrealty.com.