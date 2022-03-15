Senator Elijah Reichlin-Melnick Announces Plan to Relieve Pain at the Pump

BRIARCLIFF MANOR, NY – Senator Elijah Reichlin-Melnick (D-Rockland/Westchester) will announce the introduction of legislation to help relieve New Yorkers’ pain at the pump. The NY Senate Budget Plan proposed a temporary suspension of the state sales tax on gas, and Sen. Reichlin-Melnick will propose additional steps to help consumers deal with rising prices.
Event: Press Conference on Senator Reichlin-Melnick’s Plan to Relieve Pain at the Pump
Date: Wednesday, March 16, 2022
Time: 12:15 pm
Location: Exxon
# # #
SOURCE: Victoria Gearity, Director of Communications
