Senator Elijah Reichlin-Melnick Announces Plan to Relieve Pain at the Pump

Victoria Gearity Archives 1 Comment

New York State Senator Elijah Reichlin-Melnick (SD-38)

BRIARCLIFF MANOR, NYSenator Elijah Reichlin-Melnick (D-Rockland/Westchester) will announce the introduction of legislation to help relieve New Yorkers’ pain at the pump. The NY Senate Budget Plan proposed a temporary suspension of the state sales tax on gas, and Sen. Reichlin-Melnick will propose additional steps to help consumers deal with rising prices.

 

Event:​ Press Conference on Senator Reichlin-Melnick’s Plan to Relieve Pain at the Pump

Date:​ Wednesday, March 16, 2022

Time:​​ 12:15 pm​​

Location:​ Exxon

# # #

SOURCE: Victoria Gearity, Director of Communications

Comments 1

Leave a Reply

This comment will be displayed anonymously. Your name and email address will not be published.

Comments that are off topic will be removed. If you want a topic to be covered, email me at: ehezi@hush.com

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.