Senator Elijah Reichlin-Melnick Announces Plan to Relieve Pain at the Pump

BRIARCLIFF MANOR, NY — March 16, 2022 — Senator Elijah Reichlin-Melnick (D-Rockland/Westchester) spoke at a local gas station about the need for the state to take action to give drivers relief from high gas prices.

The senator laid out the two steps he proposes for New York State should take to make a difference. In addition to suspending the state’s gas sales tax which is included in this week’s Senate One House Budget Resolution, Senator Reichlin-Melnick is introducing a bill that will send a $250 gas rebate check to every vehicle owner in NYS–enough to fill the tank a few times over.

“With gas prices hitting record highs almost every week, it’s crucial that New York State takes whatever action we can to help people who are getting squeezed at the pump,” said Senator Reichlin-Melnick. “While the state can’t control the international factors that are contributing to rising oil prices, there are steps we can take to provide some relief.”

“Step one is to lift the state sales tax on gas from May 1 through December 31. This is an important step that is anticipated to save drivers $2 to $3 every time they fill up their car. This proposal was passed by the Senate on Monday in our budget resolution and I hope it will be included in the final budget that we will adopt at the end of the month after negotiations with the Assembly and Governor Hochul,” said Reichlin-Melnick.

Step two is a bill the senator will be introducing this week is to send a $250 gas rebate payment to every New Yorker who has a registered passenger vehicle. Senator Reichlin-Melnick noted that “this bill is a clear way that we can take action to get relief directly into the pockets of drivers.”

The gas station owner who hosted the senator’s announcement, Steven Cebel, reported that sales at his station are down 40%. The senator pointed out that the financial hardship created by the high cost of filling a tank impacts the economy of the whole community as people have less disposable income to spend at local businesses.

Senator Reichlin-Melinck was joined by Ossining Town Supervisor Dana Levenberg, Village of Briarcliff Manor Mayor Steve Vescio, and Deputy Mayor Peter Chatzky.

SOURCE: Victoria Gearity | Director of Communications | Office of NYS Senator Elijah Reichlin-Melnick | District 38