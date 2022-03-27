Statement from Tom Suozzi Referencing Troubling Report Involving NYS Lieutenant Governor Brian Benjamin

GLEN COVE, NY — March 26, 2022 – “Kathy Hochul’s poor judgement and lack of executive experience are on full display with her handpicked running mate. Why did she pick someone who not only had a pending ethics complaint, but was also a vocal supporter of defunding the police?”

# # #

Congressman Tom Suozzi is a common sense Democrat who gets things done. Tom was trained as a CPA and attorney, has served as Mayor of his hometown, Glen Cove, NY and as the Nassau County Executive before being elected to Congress in 2016. He has the proven executive experience, pragmatic approach to solving problems, and the bold vision to lead New York as its next Governor. Tom and his wife Helene live in Glen Cove, NY and have three children, Caroline, Joseph and Michael.

# # #

SOURCE: Jason Elan | Tom Suozzi for NY | Communications