PINEHURST, NC — March 23, 2022 — Wow! Let me say that again. Wow!

You want to talk about full sized luxury SUV’s? Let’s talk the 2022 Infiniti QX60. Truly, both Laurie and I decided we needed a bigger garage … because we loved the QX60.

You probably know one of my pet peeves is underpowered vehicles. The Infiniti QX60 addressed this well. Marrying a 3.5L, V6 engine with a 9-speed transmission that provides 295 HP with 270lb-ft torque, the QX60 can tow 6,000 pounds, and seat 6 or 7 depending on the whether the second row is pass through or not. All that in power and you still get 21mpg city and 26mpg highway. Really good mileage for a 4600-pound vehicle. The point – Infiniti knows what they are doing. They have built a powerful base, ready for towing, on which they can load all the luxury items for which they are known

Okay, let’s talk comfort and luxury. Our QX60 came with Saddle Brown Quilted Semi-Aniline Leather-Appointed Interior with Black Open Pore Ash Wood Trim – GET OUT! Quilted leather seats! You have to see them. Go to https://www.infinitiusa.com/vehicles/crossovers/qx60/interior.html to start and just look around at the interior and exterior. Both the first and second row have power seats, heated seats (standard or Captain’s Chairs), ventilated seats, and the front seats have massage! Massage? Be still my heart. Can you say ‘Heavenly Driving’?

Oh, and the Leather Wrapped steering wheel is heated. There is a Power Panoramic Moonroof, Roof Rails, and something I really like – a 10.8” Heads Up Display. I like speed and driving information just below my line of sight while driving. It allows me to focus to the road and driving while being alerted if things start changing in the driving mind. Of course there’s a Motion-Activated Power Rear Liftgate. What you expected less? There is Advanced Climate Control and Power Folding, Heated, Auto Dimming, Outside Mirrors, and the obligatory Rear Door Sunshades. Okay, maybe not obligatory, but if you are going to go this far in luxury, why not?

I want to jump to Safety, my favorite part of the reviews, and there is no loss of safety features on the 2022 QX60 – Predictive Forward Collision Warning, Forward Emergency Braking with Pedestrian Detection, Adaptive Front Lighting with an Auto Leveling Function (no more low beams that hit oncoming cars like high beams because you are towing or have a load), High Beam Assist (Automatic High and Low Beam), Lane Departure Warning and Lane Departure Preventions, Blind Sport Warning and Blind Spot Intervention, Around View Monitor with Moving Object Detection (I found this to be very useful in the grocery shopping parking lot with people walking behind you that you just don’t see right away. Good stuff.), Rear Automatic Braking (which keeps you from bumping those pedestrians who walk behind you without warning), Rear Cross Traffic Alert (any parking place anywhere), and Pre-Crash Seat Belts (tighten before impact to mitigate being thrown forward).

I want Laurie to weigh in one some of the other great features and pricing. We both agree we definitely need a bigger garage. Take it away, my little cupcake!

LAURIE: I just love it when you call me that, mien Liebchen. Let me start with the price: about $64,000. And that’s fully loaded. That’s a lot of money in anyone’s wallet, for sure, but this is one of the most beautifully made, designed and detailed SUVs I have ever had the pleasure to drive. Quiet, comfortable, confident handling, and supremely safe. The QX60 has all the driver assistance features you’d expect, and more: hill start assist, front and rear parking sensors; INFINITI’S ProPILOT Assis with Navi-link, which includes steering assist, speed limit assist, speed adjust by route, intelligent cruise control with stop and hold. And the subtle but effective touches, such as auto-dimming “Smart” rearview mirror with integrated Homelink® garage door control.

Safety—the QX60’s got it all: predictive forward collision warning, forward emergency braking with pedestrian detection, an adoptive front lighting/auto-leveling system, high beam assist, lane departure and blind spot warning and prevention/intervention, Around View® Monitor that detects objects, rear automatic braking and cross-traffic alert from behind, and front-pre-crash seat belts that know when to hold you tight.

As for the Audio and infotainment features we’ve come to expect, the QX60 has an impressive 12.3-inch interactive display, GPS navigation with MapCare and premium traffic notifications, concert-quality Bose 17-speaker audio performance system, slide-in wireless phone charging (which Johnny and I love, even though you can wire your cellphone to most cars these days) and wireless Apple CarPlay®, android auto, INFINITI InTouch Services, and WiFi hotspot.

I told Johnny I want one of these and if you need an all-round car that’ll take you places wrapped in luxury, then you will, too. The thing is, we’re of an age where we owned three or four dozen cars and know what it is to keep them on the road. A car like the INFINITI QX60 is like a good horse. Give it the care it needs, treat it kindly, and don’t put it too hard through its paces and you will enjoy it with pleasure and confidence for many, many years to come.

# # #