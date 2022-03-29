The Annual Pitch-In For Mount Vernon Parks in Willson Woods Park – Wednesday, April 20th – From: 3-6pm

The Mount Vernon Tribune Edition

MOUNT VERNON, NY — March 28, 2022 — The annual Pitch In For Mount Vernon Parks Clean Up to be held at Willson’s Woods Park is scheduled for Wednesday, April 20, from 3:00pm-6:00pm.

In past years we have turned out an impressive number of volunteers, which has brought positive attention and resources to our county park.

We work closely with the Westchester Parks Foundation, sponsor of the event, to plan the most beneficial activities and to promote the volunteer day. Please get the word out to any individuals or organizations you think might be interested. I will send an official announcement for distribution to email lists soon.

The WPF is also seeking business sponsors for the event. There are sponsorship levels of $500-$5,000, all with varying benefits, including on-site logo placement, social media posts, and even running a volunteer project for employees if desired. If you can think of any of our local businesses that might like to participate, we can put them in touch with the event coordinator.

Pitch In is always fun and a rewarding opportunity to meet neighbors in a worthwhile endeavor.

Registration and details here! :

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/pitch-in-for-parks-2022-at-willsons-woods-park-tickets-290830821817

# # #

SOURCE: Mary Benjamin, Manager of Volunteer Programs, Westchester Parks Foundation. Tel: (914) 231-4600. eMail: mbenjamin@thewpf.org