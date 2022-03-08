“The Constitution Today with WMU-Cooley Law Professors Brendan Beery and Jeff Swartz” “Telling Us What They Really Think”, Bob Marrone, General Manager/Anchor of Radio Westchester, and Yonkers Tribune Publisher/Editor/Radio Host Hezi Aris

eHezi Archives Leave a Comment

 

The. U.S. Constitution

Listeners Are Welcome to Participate When Staying On Topic … Discussion is informed by the hosts/guests

The Issues Slated for Discussion Are Gleaned Herein.

The CALL-IN NUMBER is 347-205-9201. 

Callers will be asked for their first name so that they may be respectfully addressed by name!

The broadcast is heard “Live” or “On Demand” via the following hyperlink which is specific to the Tuesday, March 8, 2022nd  broadcast – http://tobtr.com/s/1206488

Prof. Jeffrey D. Swartz

Professor Brendan T. Beery

NEW ROCHELLE, NY, TAMPA, FL, and YONKERS, NY — March 8, 2022 — “The Constitution Today” segment, hosted by Professors Jeffrey Swartz, former judge/constitutional/criminal lawyer, and Brendan Beery, constitutional lawyer, both of WMU-Cooley Law School’s Tampa, Florida campus, are heard this and every Tuesday morning.

The criminal and constitutional law professors captivate our minds and cajole a gasp as we delight in their introductory segment which they call “Telling Us What They Really Think”, followed by the impact the U.S. Constitution has on our present day. From 10-11am EST

SPECIAL NOTE: “The views expressed by Professors Swartz and Beery are their own and are not necessarily the views of the Administration of WMU Cooley Law School or its faculty as a whole.”

Radio Westchester Anchor Bob Marrone

Bob Marrone, General Manager/Anchor of Radio Westchester with respect to the crisis in Ukraine. From 11-11:30am EST.

Yonkers Tribune Publisher/Editor Hezi Aris

Hezi Aris, Yonkers Tribune Publisher/Editor reviews the latest hyperlocal, county, state, national, and international news and concerns with commensurate analysis. 11:30am-12Noon EST.

Leave a Reply

This comment will be displayed anonymously. Your name and email address will not be published.

Comments that are off topic will be removed. If you want a topic to be covered, email me at: ehezi@hush.com

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.