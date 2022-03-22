“The Constitution Today with WMU-Cooley Law Professors Brendan Beery and Jeff Swartz” “Telling Us What They Really Think”, Bob Marrone, General Manager/Anchor of Radio Westchester, and Yonkers Tribune Publisher/Editor/Radio Host Hezi Aris

eHezi Community, COVID-19, Florida, Governance, History, International, Law, National, New Rochelle, NY, New York State, People, Political Analysis, Politics, Radio, Yonkers, NY Leave a Comment

The. U.S. Constitution

Prof. Jeffrey D. Swartz

Professor Brendan T. Beery

NEW ROCHELLE, NY, TAMPA, FL, and YONKERS, NY — March 22, 2022 — “The Constitution Today” segment, hosted by Professors Jeffrey Swartz, former judge/constitutional/criminal lawyer, and Brendan Beery, constitutional lawyer, both of WMU-Cooley Law School’s Tampa, Florida campus, are heard this and every Tuesday morning.

The criminal and constitutional law professors captivate our minds and cajole a gasp as we delight in their introductory segment which they call “Telling Us What They Really Think”, followed by the impact the U.S. Constitution has on our present day. From 10-11am DST

SPECIAL NOTE: “The views expressed by Professors Swartz and Beery are their own and are not necessarily the views of the Administration of WMU Cooley Law School or its faculty as a whole.”

Radio Westchester Manager/Anchor Bob Marrone

Bob Marrone, General Manager/Anchor of Radio Westchester. From 11-11:30am DST.

Bronxville Tribune / Yonkers Tribune / Mount Vernon Tribune / Westchester Tribune Publisher / Editor-at-Large and WHYT Radio’s Westchester On the Level Host Hezi Aris.

Hezi Aris, Yonkers Tribune Publisher/Editor reviews the latest hyperlocal, county, state, national, and international news and concerns with commensurate analysis. 11:30am-12Noon DST.

Leave a Reply

This comment will be displayed anonymously. Your name and email address will not be published.

Comments that are off topic will be removed. If you want a topic to be covered, email me at: ehezi@hush.com

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.