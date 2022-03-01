Top Tips for Starting a New Business in New York

The Westchester Tribune Edition

YONKERS, WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY — March 1, 2022 — The idea of starting a new business in New York may be daunting. To register an LLC (Limited Liability Company) in New York is affordable at $200 and can be done in these six easy steps: Choosing the company name, choosing a registered agent, filing the articles of organization, fulfilling publication requirements, creating an operating agreement, and obtaining an EIN.

New business owners on the lookout for resources on how to start an LLC in New York, will be well on their way to realizing their dreams if they follow the expert tips below.

Choosing the Company Name

Although the name of a business is important, some special considerations need to be taken into account. Business owners need to be aware that the name of their New York LLC may require special licensing if restricted words are used. This is true for banks, attorneys, universities, institutions and clinical practices.

There are a variety of naming guidelines, such as how to do a name search, and determining if the name is available as a web domain. If business owners are stuck for a name, they can use the online services of a free name generator and logo generator.

Choosing a Registered Agent

When establishing a business, a legal representative must be designated. There are two options for choosing a registered agent. The default option is when the New York Secretary of State acts as the registered agent. The major advantage to this option is that businesses save on the cost of publishing a notice of formation because the Secretary of State is the principal address used, and the newspapers are approved by the local county clerk.

The second option is to nominate another legal representative as a registered agent service. It is important to note, however, that even with this option, the Secretary of State will still be the first point of contact for anyone serving the business with legal notices.

In addition, choosing the second option may not protect the business owner’s personal privacy. Once a business has met publishing requirements, the location of their principal office can be changed to anywhere in New York State without publishing additional notices.

Filing the Articles of Organization

Articles of organization act as the constitution of a business, and thus must be filed formally. Filing the Articles of Organization (Form DOS 13336) can be done online, by mail, by fax or in person with the New York Department of State. Business owners will need to establish if the business will be member-managed or manager-managed.

In a member-managed business, there are a small number of partners who are involved in all the day-to-day operations, while in a manager-managed business, a large number of partners are listed but are not involved in the day-to-day operations.

During this step of the process, the $200 non-refundable New York State Filing Cost is payable. An online Articles of Organization Guide is available to help business owners through the process. Online approval is immediate, whereas submitting documentation offline takes three to five days for approval.

Fulfilling Publication Requirements

Publishing a notice of New York LLC formation is mandatory. Notices must appear in two newspapers (one weekly and one daily) within 120 days of formation for six consecutive weeks in the county of the LLC’s principal office.

Business owners must take care that newspapers are approved by the local county clerk, and obtain an affidavit from the publisher of each newspaper. The Certificate of Publication, along with the affidavits, is then submitted to the New York Department of State, Division of Corporations.

Creating an Operating Agreement

A verbal or written Operating Agreement (legal document describing the ownership and operating procedures of an LLC) is a requirement for establishing an LLC in New York. This agreement mitigates the risk of future misunderstanding between owners. This step can also be easily completed with the help of an online operating agreement guide.

Obtaining an EIN

An EIN (Employer Identification Number) is assigned to an LLC by the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) for tax purposes. It is critical for the following business processes: opening a bank account, filing taxes, and hiring employees. Going to the IRS website is the easiest way to obtain this free number. Sole proprietorships converting to an LLC, will require a new EIN.

Following the six easy steps described here will certainly take the anxiety out of establishing a new business in New York State.