OSSINING, NY — March 19, 2022 — As we finish our third week of our new reality amidst the Coronavirus outbreak, I would like to start by thanking the people in our community that are truly on the front lines — healthcare workers and first responders. I am so grateful as these essential workers bravely continue to do their jobs and work to save lives, and even to those who may have stepped out of retirement and stepped up for this cause. I would also like to thank the essential workers on our own staff, our Senior Nutrition department who continues to deliver fresh food to our seniors, our Highway and Parks employees, our Clerk, Building Department, and others we work with, including the staff at Suburban Carting and the Villages of Ossining and Briarcliff sanitation crews, for working to protect the safety and welfare of our community and doing a lot of the “behind the scenes” jobs that keep our community running. Please do your part to make their jobs easier — bring your garbage out on time, and please clean up after yourselves if you do have to go out for grocery shopping or other essential tasks. We have received some anecdotal complaints of increased litter from used gloves or protective equipment in shopping center parking lots. If you do choose to use our parks for solitary exercise, please clean up any garbage you may generate before you leave. Thank you for your cooperation!

We continue to ask everyone to do their part, also, to stop the spread. As health care systems get more and more strained, either because their workers get sick or because the caseload exceeds capacity, we must do all we can to SLOW. IT. DOWN. When you leave your house, cover your nose and mouth. Even if you have not been sick, it’s possible you may have been infected but not yet know it. The best thing we can do to slow the spread is cover up, wash our hands frequently, not touch our noses, mouths, or eyes, and be vigilant. There are many groups that are making masks, including a Facebook group of our neighbors in Croton, and we urge anyone who sews to help out, but also to learn what you can do with supplies in your own home to be protected and protect others. + We have seen the numbers of positive cases in the Ossining community continue to grow this week, to just about 250 cases across the Town and Village. We know part of the reason for the increased number of positive cases is early and increased testing at the Ossining location of Open Door Family Medical Centers. However, we also know that New York is not yet at the peak of this pandemic, so it remains as important as ever to stay home as much as you can, and if you do need to go out for essential services or work, to exercise social distancing and wash your hands frequently with soap and water, or use hand sanitizer. I strongly encourage you to sign up for daily updates from New York State — the efforts to fight this pandemic continue to develop and change on a daily basis, so it is best to keep yourself informed with accurate information direct from the source.

My staff, the Town Board, and I have found these updates extremely informative and helpful as we make difficult decisions on behalf of the Ossining community through this pandemic. Thank you, Governor Cuomo, for keeping New Yorkers informed. We also continue to coordinate on an almost daily basis with Westchester County Executive George Latimer and his team, and we thank them for their strong leadership at this time.