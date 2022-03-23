Town of Ossining is Seeking Part-Time and Seasonal Laborers for the Highway Department!

TOWN OF OSSINING, NY — March 23, 2022 — Applications are available online. Interested candidates should submit a pdf Employment Application (199 KB) by directing email to Victoria Cafarelli (vcafarelli@townofossining.com) or in person at 16 Croton Avenue by 4:30pm on Friday, April 1, 2022.

The successful applicant(s) will work under the direction of the Town’s Highway Superintendent and Foreman, and may perform tasks including, but not limited to:

EXAMPLES OF WORK: (Illustrative Only)

Performs routine cleaning, maintenance and repair assignments;

Loads and unloads materials, and equipment from trucks;

Receives and/or moves supplies, equipment, and furniture;

Cleans and operates equipment supplies and instruments in accordance with defined procedures;

Power jets sewers and cleans manholes and catch basins;

Digs and refills trenches for water lines;

Rakes leaves and hauls away rubbish;

Does rough cement finishing, rakes asphalt, sets forms for asphalt, does rough grading and otherwise assists in street maintenance activities;

Assists in the painting and erection of street signs;

Assists in painting lines on highway;

Cuts grass by hand or with motor driven mowing machines and cuts up trees that have been felled;

May perform other incidental tasks as needed.

REQUIRED KNOWLEDGE, SKILLS, ABILITIES AND ATTRIBUTES: Ability to follow oral instructions; ability to get along well with others; ability to read, write, speak, understand and communicate in English sufficiently to perform the essential duties of the position; industrious in work performance; physical strength and agility; physical condition commensurate with the duties of the position. Valid NYS Driver’s License and/or CDL preferred.

This posting is for seasonal positions (40 hours per week, spring and/or fall season) and part-time positions (20 hours per week, year-round).

Starting hourly rate: $15/hour

The Town of Ossining is an equal opportunity employer.