Ukraine: Yesterday and Today – A Conversation with Robert Kesten: An insider’s Peek at Ukraine, Russia, and America

An insider’s peek at Ukraine, Russia, and America.

Insights on the situation in the Ukraine from someone who knows it well.



Sunday, March 27, 11:00 AM via zoom



Essential to preregister:

https://lnkd.in/e9AViXcB

LEWISBORO, WESTCHESTER, NY — March 15, 2022 — Robert Kesten spent time in Ukraine and in the USSR at the tail end of Soviet history and into the early years of fledgling democracies. He has kept in contact with some and has watched intently as the world has changed. The foundations of history, combined with working on the ground, has afforded some nonacademic insight into a world that is misunderstood when we focus only on what is happening at this very minute. Join him for a conversation.

Robert Kesten was on the ground and witnessed Ukraine’s birth as an independent nation. At the time, he worked with top officials, members of minority communities, the arts and cultural organizations, and foreign governments.

He met with President George H.W. Bush and other global figures, encouraged Ukraine to become the first Soviet Republic (and first former republic) to decriminalize homosexuality, and produced the 50th Commemoration of the massacre at Babyn Yar, recently hit by Russian missile strikes.

Kesten is the Executive Director of the People’s Movement for Human Rights Learning (PDHRE.org) that was founded in 1988 by Shulamith Koenig. They are an independent, international, non-profit organization working on human rights globally. Columnist, Carrie Seidman of the Sarasota Herald-Tribune did a column in February on their efforts. (Protecting Democracy Means Standing Up For Human Rights (heraldtribune.com) )

The Universal Declaration of Human Rights is the backbone of their work. It consists of 30 Articles beginning with “All human beings are born free and equal.”

Kesten hails from New York where he was a former candidate for the 40th Senate District in 2018. See “Robert Kesten for Change” on Facebook for more on his current efforts. He has worked on Capitol Hill, with leading members of the US Congress, and on international and domestic issues including agriculture, education, housing, and foreign affairs. His professional experiences have taken him from film work in Hollywood to Tahrir Square in Egypt during the Arab Spring and many places in between.