Submit & Track Non-Emergency Requests for Service Online or Via Greenburgh’s Smartphone App

GREENBURGH, NY — March 13, 2022 — Using the new Fix It! Greenburgh program, you can now easily and quickly submit concerns to Greenburgh and receive status updates on their progress. Submit requests online at https://www.greenburghny.com/653/Fix-It-Greenburgh, or download the Fix It! Greenburgh app and submit requests on the go.

Citizens who report issues will receive an automated response letting them know that their issue has been received. Once an issue has been assigned, another email will be sent to provide a status update. Please note: not all issues will be able to be immediately fixed. Issues will be completed based on priority-level and budget status. We welcome citizen feedback and will be monitoring the application regularly in an effort to continuously improve its effectiveness.

As this is not monitored 24/7, issues related to public safety or those requiring immediate attention (wires or tree limbs down, etc.) should be reported directly to the Greenburgh Police Non-Emergency Line at 914-989-1700.

To Access the App:

• From your Apple device, download the app in the App store. You also can search in the app store for “Fix It! Greenburgh”.

• From your Android device, download the app in the Google Play store. You also can search the Google Play store for “Fix It! Greenburgh.”

• Or go online at https://www.greenburghny.com/653/Fix-It-Greenburgh

How to Share a Concern:

1. Click on New Request at the bottom of the map

2. Confirm your location by typing in the address box or clicking on the map.

3. Select a category from the menu.

4. Attach an image/photo if possible.

5. Add a detailed description and Confirm Details.

