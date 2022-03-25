Westchester Asian American Democrats Joins Advocacy Groups Commending District Attorney’s Hate Crime Charges in Yonkers Case

County Advocacy Groups Commend District Attorney’s Charges in Yonkers Hate Crime

WAAD joins ‘Coalition Statement’ noting DA’s action toward justice for Asian American Pacific Islander (AAPI) and vulnerable communities

WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY — March 25, 2022 — Amid the backdrop of the one-year mark of the Atlanta spa shootings, which authorities there still have yet to charge as a hate crime, a diverse coalition of advocacy groups across Westchester County released a Coalition Statement commending the actions of the Westchester County District Attorney’s office regarding the March 11th violent attack of a 67-year-old Yonkers Asian American woman.

Coalition Statement:

“As a coalition of advocacy groups in Westchester County, we thank the District Attorney’s office for rightfully charging the horrific violent attack against the 67-year-old Yonkers Asian American woman as a hate crime. In contrast to many prosecutors across the country who fail to bring hate crime charges in unspeakable acts of violence toward Asians, this swift action from DA Mimi Rocah is not only a first step in bringing justice for the Asian American Pacific Islander community but shared progress for all vulnerable communities that face violence and discrimination because of race, gender, disability, identity, religion and background. We stand united in calling for our government and elected officials to act on policies that balance public safety with racial, social and criminal justice.”

CCoHope Indivisible

Hebrew Congregation of Somers

Hispanic Democrats of Westchester

Holocaust & Human Rights Education Center

Indivisible New Rochelle

Indivisible Westchester

Indivisible Westchester Districts 6&7

Indivisible YorktownNY

Inter-Religious Council of New Rochelle

Justice Brandeis Law Society 9th JD

Larchmont/Mamaroneck Indivisible

Lincoln Park Jewish Center

Ludlow Park Residents Association

New Rochelle Branch NAACP

North East Yonkers Muslim Association

NYCD16 Indivisible

OCA-Asian Pacific American Advocates – WHV

Peekskill NAACP, Branch #2170

Pleasantville Community Synagogue

Progressive Women of Pelham

Rivertowns Vote

Scarsdale Synagogue Temples Tremont and Emanu-El

Students & Parents Against Campus Anti-Semitism

Tamid Westchester Synagogue

WESPAC Foundation, Inc.

Westchester Asian American Democrats

Westchester Coalition Against Islamaphobia

Westchester Jewish Council

Westchester Muslim Center

Westchester Young Democrats

White Plains Islamic Center

Yonkers NAACP, Unit 2188