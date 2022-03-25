Westchester Asian American Democrats Joins Advocacy Groups Commending District Attorney’s Hate Crime Charges in Yonkers Case

County Advocacy Groups Commend District Attorney’s Charges in Yonkers Hate Crime
WAAD joins ‘Coalition Statement’ noting DA’s action toward justice for Asian American Pacific Islander (AAPI) and vulnerable communities
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY — March 25, 2022 — Amid the backdrop of the one-year mark of the Atlanta spa shootings, which authorities there still have yet to charge as a hate crime, a diverse coalition of advocacy groups across Westchester County released a Coalition Statement commending the actions of the Westchester County District Attorney’s office regarding the March 11th violent attack of a 67-year-old Yonkers Asian American woman.
Coalition Statement:
“As a coalition of advocacy groups in Westchester County, we thank the District Attorney’s office for rightfully charging the horrific violent attack against the 67-year-old Yonkers Asian American woman as a hate crime. In contrast to many prosecutors across the country who fail to bring hate crime charges in unspeakable acts of violence toward Asians, this swift action from DA Mimi Rocah is not only a first step in bringing justice for the Asian American Pacific Islander community but shared progress for all vulnerable communities that face violence and discrimination because of race, gender, disability, identity, religion and background. We stand united in calling for our government and elected officials to act on policies that balance public safety with racial, social and criminal justice.”
CCoHope Indivisible
Hebrew Congregation of Somers
Hispanic Democrats of Westchester
Holocaust & Human Rights Education Center
Indivisible New Rochelle
Indivisible Westchester
Indivisible Westchester Districts 6&7
Indivisible YorktownNY
Inter-Religious Council of New Rochelle
Justice Brandeis Law Society 9th JD
Larchmont/Mamaroneck Indivisible
Lincoln Park Jewish Center
Ludlow Park Residents Association
New Rochelle Branch NAACP
North East Yonkers Muslim Association
NYCD16 Indivisible
OCA-Asian Pacific American Advocates – WHV
Peekskill NAACP, Branch #2170
Pleasantville Community Synagogue
Progressive Women of Pelham
Rivertowns Vote
Scarsdale Synagogue Temples Tremont and Emanu-El
Students & Parents Against Campus Anti-Semitism
Tamid Westchester Synagogue
WESPAC Foundation, Inc.
Westchester Asian American Democrats
Westchester Coalition Against Islamaphobia
Westchester Jewish Council
Westchester Muslim Center
Westchester Young Democrats
White Plains Islamic Center
Yonkers NAACP, Unit 2188