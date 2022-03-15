Westchester County Executive George Latimer Receives NYSAC Public Service Award

The Westchester Tribune Edition

ALBANY, NY — March 15, 2022 — The New York State Association of Counties (NYSAC) today presented Westchester County Executive George Latimer with its esteemed Public Service Award at its Legislative Conference in Albany.

The NYSAC Executive Director’s Public Service Award is presented annually to leaders who make outstanding contributions to county governments in New York State. Past recipients include Senator Daniel Patrick Moynihan, Governor George Pataki, and Westchester County Planning Director Peter Q. Eschweiler, among others.

NYSAC Executive Director Stephen J. Acquario said, “While none of us were truly prepared for the arrival of COVID-19, County Executive Latimer didn’t have the luxury of learning from others when New Rochelle became the first hotpot in New York. His steady leadership in the face of the then unknown crisis not only saved lives in Westchester County but in counties around the state. His example guided county leaders across the state. We’re incredibly proud to count him as one of our members and congratulate him on this well-deserved honor.”

Westchester County Executive George Latimer said, “I am honored and humbled to receive the Executive Director’s Public Service Award. The beginning of the COVID pandemic was a time of great tragedy and sadness, but it was also a time of unity and strength. The people of New Rochelle, and Westchester County, worked together to beat back this deadly virus. The doctors, nurses, police, EMS and firefights guided up, tested us, vaccinated us and cared for us – I am their humble servant, and I am forever indebted to them for the work they did and continue to do. Thank you to NYSAC for this great honor.”

NYSAC was established by County officials in 1925. Its mission is to represent, educate, advocate for, and serve New York’s counties and all of the elected and appointed county officials who serve the public. NYSAC serves all 57 counties and the City of New York.

