Westchester “News & Notes” – The “March Madness” Edition By Mark Jeffers

The Westchester Tribune Edition

WESTCHESTER COUNY, NY — March 1, 2022 — Welcome to “News & Notes,” where we look at the happenings here in Westchester County…

Let’s start off with some thoughts on the marvelous month of March … I hope we all get through the Ides of March with no ill effects; we remember to spring ahead on March 13th at 2am; and survive the green beer on St. Patrick’s Day. Cheers to this week’s “March Madness” edition of “News & Notes.”

Since I cannot even draw a straight line and instructor Nando Amico did say no artistic ability required, I will be checking out Paint Escape for a creatively fun experience on Friday March 18, 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. at the Bedford Hills Community House. Paint Escape supplies all the materials you will need to create your “masterpiece.” Bring your favorite beverage and snack and be prepared for an exciting social adventure.

You’re going to want to save this date and rest your stomach in anticipation for the annual Chili Cook-off hosted by the Katonah Chamber of Commerce on Friday March 25.

After eating all that chili you’re going to want to check out the Katonah Library’s Chair Yoga with Gail Greenstein every Wednesday morning at 10 a.m. through May 4. Chair Yoga is a gentle form of yoga that improves flexibility, concentration and strength. This weekly, hour-long Zoom session, will help you stay limber and relaxed, just what the doctor ordered…

And speaking of getting back in shape, I have a shout out to my favorite Physical Therapist Lize Lubbe, she really takes traditional physical therapy to the next level by following a holistic approach to patient treatment and rehabilitation to help achieve unrestricted pain-free movement to reach your optimum and safe functional level. Thereby, your entire body is strengthened to an aligned state. She treats acute or chronic problems from your head to toe, located in Cross River, they are a really great team!

Our friends at the Paramount Hudson Valley Theater in Peekskill present Professor Louie’s Century of The Blues Concert on March 26 at 8 p.m.

This show is brought to you in association with The Hudson Valley Blues Society and will feature Joe Louis Walker, Guy Davis, Professor Louie & The Crowmatix, and much more. Professor Louie’s Century Of The Blues Concert is a thank you to the great blues artists in history for their contributions throughout the years. Louie has assembled a show of historical performers, who will interpret some of the greatest songs in Blues History. Tracing acoustic Blues, Gospel Music, Rock n Roll to Chicago Blues, this concert continues to keep this American Heritage Music Sound alive.

The lovely ladies of the Women’s Civic Club of Katonah Thrift Shop located next to the Katonah Fire House are making room for spring items by having a half price and better sale! Don’t tell my wife but there are bargains galore!

The shop is open Thursday – Saturday 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

I would like to wish everyone a very happy and safe St. Patrick’s Day…may the road rise to meet you, may the wind be always at your back, may the sun shine warm upon your face, and the rains fall soft upon your fields…see you all soon.