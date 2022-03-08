What Are NBA Picks? The Beginner’s Guide

YONKERS, WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY — March 8, 2022 — Betting on professional NBA games is not as simple as merely dropping a chunky wad of cash down on the Los Angeles Lakers just because Lebron James is playing and hoping for the best.

It is perfectly alright to admit that your desire to place a few bets is much greater than your actual knowledge of the subject.

Take action and do something about that with this beginner’s guide to basic strategies to lay the groundwork for making informed NBA picks that make sense (and potentially dollars).

Make a Bankroll Management Plan

When you get involved in NBA betting, you will realize that there is a lot of action to be had each night.

With that said, to prevent yourself from hemorrhaging hard-earned money in a brief period, have a good plan for what your overall bankroll is and what your standard bet should be based on that particular balance.

Having a way to keep your focus squarely on your bankroll will help keep you from going off the rails with massive bets that could break your bankroll in half if your bets miss.

Management plans for your betting bank will help you to avoid the temptation of chasing losses.

Stay Aware of Updates on Player Injuries and Resting

It doesn’t get much worse in NBA gambling than making a blind bet and playing a betting line you think looks ridiculously foolish, only to find out after losing that the line after your loss because you were unaware that a star player on the basketball team that you bet on was out for the evening with an injury that put them on the sidelines.

Pay Attention to Schedules and Schedule Tracking

Teams generally don’t perform as well when they’re tired as when they’re coming off a fresh day off. In other words, schedule tracking is when you look at a team’s schedule and find rough patches in the schedule that would lead the team to be tfatigued.

Not just playing back-to-back nights, but also after playing rigorous teams that wore out their offense and defense.

This is particularly valuable for teams that the betting public likes, no matter the case.

Read the Bookmaker

Thinking about the gambling bookmaker’s intentions when putting out a betting line for you and others to participate in is a next-level skillset that separates the regularly profitable NBA gamblers from those bettors losing recreationally.

Find the Shaded Lines

The term “line shading” refers to when a bookmaker anticipates that there will be heavy betting action on one particular side of an NBA matchup and moves an opening betting line toward that direction.

Line shades can be tiny (one single point) or significant (three or more points) and are a profitable area of betting if you know how to take it on.

Unfortunately, these NBA picks are based on short-term perceptions, making it tough to plan for.

Fade the Public

The bookmakers are getting in on the action to make money, and they do so by pushing the public to pay a premium for their popular suggestions.

Their notions become devalued in the betting market when everyone starts doing them. But being a contrarian bettor is a strategy that you must learn to keep your bankroll together; just don’t overdo it.

Knowing How to Middle the Second Half

The term “middle” or “middling” refers to situations where swings in the betting lines allow for opportunities where you can bet both sides of a game and potentially win both bets.

The art of gauging a team’s energy level has many components. Part of it is being in tune with their schedule, and part of it is staying in tune with locker room tensions or stress.

Don’t Be Afraid of Road Favorites

NBA picks are influenced by two big betting habits: home-court advantage and a team’s previous game(s). Most of these bettors are afraid of losing a bet because the other team got a boost from the home crowd or “got home calls from the refs.”

But if a solid team is on a road trip, they may get ruined in one game, but they could be a favorite in the next matchup because they have something to prove in the next game.

Track Your Results by Bet Type

Keep consistent records of your results by tracking your NBA bets by at least these three bet types:

· Spreads vs. money lines Full-game bets vs. 1st/2nd half bets or bets on quarters

· Straight bets vs. parlays (and if parlays, how many legs)

The bottom line is that tracking your results by bet type will not only help you make you money, but it can also save you money and help you identify your strongest and weakest betting areas.