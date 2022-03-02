Yonkers City Clerk’s Office is Open for Walk-Ins

YONKERS, NY – March 2, 2022 – Due to the current data that shows that coronavirus infection rates have continued to drop, Yonkers City Clerk Vincent Spano has announced the following policy changes in order to improve access to over-the-counter services:

You no longer need an appointment for most of the services provided by the Yonkers City Clerk’s Office. However, individuals requiring Passport services from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm on Tuesdays must request an appointment prior to visiting the office by either calling 914-377-8099 or emailing Passports@YonkersNY.gov.

Marriage Licenses are no longer restricted to residents of the City of Yonkers. Any eligible couple may now apply for a New York State Marriage License regardless of where they live and without an appointment. Please visit our website: City of Yonkers – Marriage Licenses, for more information regarding the documents required, and to access the marriage license application.

“I am happy to see that the measures undertaken by our residents in the past 2 years are contributing to a promising outlook,” said City Clerk Spano. “Throughout this pandemic, our office has done everything possible to protect the public and our employees while minimizing any interruptions to services. We look forward to making it easier for everyone to visit our office.”

Please visit our website Yonkers City Clerk’s Office for all of the information you need in order to ensure that your visit is successful, and to learn how you may make requests online or via mail. If you should have any questions or concerns, then please direct email to cityclerk@yonkersny.gov or call (914) 377-6020 during our normal business hours.

Hours of Operation

Monday, Wednesday, Thursday & Friday (except holidays) – 9:00 am to 4:00 pm

Tuesday (except holidays) – 9:00 am to 7:00 pm

Marriage Licenses: Monday, Wednesday, Thursday & Friday (except holidays) – 9:00 am to 3:30 pm

Marriage Licenses: Tuesday (except holidays) – 9:00 am to 6:30 pm

Passports: appointments are required for any visit between 4:00 pm and 7:00 pm on Tuesdays. Please email Passports@YonkersNY.gov to make your Tuesday evening appointment.