Yonkers Council Minority Leader Mike Breen Announces Run for NYS Assembly

YONKERS, NY — March 13, 2022 — Yesterday morning, at the Dunwoodie Golf Club, Yonkers City Council Minority Leader Mike Breen announced to a packed house of supporters that he will be seeking the NYS Assembly seat in the 90th District. Breen told the gathered crowd he was running because Albany has turned its back on the needs of ordinary families. Breen noted that as a Councilman for 10+ years he hears every day the frustrations of residents. “As a Councilman, you can only ask your state representatives to carry a message but sadly either the message is not being communicated or Albany is deaf or just plain indifferent to us.

Breen stated, “I have a loud voice so believe me when I get to Albany, they will hear me. I intend to be the voice for families who every morning get ready for their day, going to work or school, going about their lives and every day we have politicians in Albany, failing all of us, acting like our state is their kingdom and our voices don’t matter. It’s high time concerns of residents are addressed.”

Mike Breen noted, “Crime is raging everywhere as criminals are coddled yet Albany refuses to enact desperately needed Bail Bond reform. As a father of two children, who are police officers, I know first-hand the dangers of their job. Many politicians in Albany want to defund the police, they point fingers, they blame our police for their bad policies. It’s time Albany came to its senses and stood up for our men and women in blue. Our police put their lives on the line every day to protect us. Dangerous criminals should not be let loose, to commit crimes again. This makes no sense. We need Bail Bond reform, and we need it now.”

New York taxes are skyrocketing, costly inflation is choking off economic growth pushing our families, small businesses to the brink. Hundreds of thousands of fed-up new Yorkers have already fled the state. These high taxes hit hardest our Seniors and folks on fixed incomes who are forced to move away leaving families and grandkids behind. Breen promised that he is going to fight hard to restore normalcy and bring back taxing common sense to our state

Breen went on to express his concerns about Albany’s latest reckless scheme which is the planned takeover of local zoning. “This disastrous plan would compel local municipalities to expand the use of accessory residences such as apartments on single-family properties. These bills would harm our neighborhoods by worsening parking problems and straining local services, including sewer and water facilities, while eliminating our local control of zoning. I’ll tell Albany loud and clear to keep their hands off our neighborhoods.”

Breen concluded, “I’m running for State Assembly because I’m confident I can get things done. I know how to listen, and I have a proven record of working in a bipartisan manner to get results and that’s what I intend to do when elected to the Assembly.”

# # #

SOURCE: George Hudak, DigiWorks Media Group Inc.