County Executive George Latimer Statement on Incident in Yonkers

WHITE PLAINS, NY — March 14, 2022 — “Westchester County is known for tolerance and unity – not for hate and violence. The conduct seen in the video footage released by the Yonkers Police Department is abhorrent, and we pray for the victim and her family. Any form of hate will not be tolerated in our County, and I applaud Yonkers Police and the Westchester County District Attorney’s office for their swift action.”

Yonkers Police Arrest Local Man in Brutal Hate-Crime Beating of Asian Woman

YONKERS, NY – March 14, 2022 — On Friday, March 11th, 2022, at approximately 6:11 PM, members of the Yonkers Police Department responded to an apartment building in the confines of the 3rd Precinct on several reports of a dispute; information was given that a woman was bleeding at scene and the suspect was in front of the location. Upon arrival officers located the victim, an elderly female, in the vestibule of the building with severe facial injuries; she was transported to a local area trauma center. The suspect was located outside the building and placed into custody without incident.

Detectives from the Major Case Squad and Crime Scene Unit responded to the scene and interviewed subjects and witnesses, recovered surveillance video, and processed forensic evidence. Investigation yielded that the victim, a 67-year-old resident of the City of Yonkers, was returning home and saw the suspect in front of the building. As she walked past him, he called her an “Asian bitch;” the victim is of Asian descent. Ignoring his comment, the victim entered the vestibule of the building and was attempting to open the second door to enter the lobby when, without warning, the suspect approached from behind and punched her in the head, knocking her to the floor; he then stood over her and proceeded to punch her in the head and face more than 125 times with alternating fist strikes before foot-stomping her seven times and spitting on her. As a result of the beating, the victim suffered multiple contusions and lacerations to her head and face, facial bone fractures, and bleeding on the brain; she is currently listed in stable condition and is recovering in the hospital. The incident was captured on surveillance video … https://youtu.be/ NFflOcpvoI8

Mayor Mike Spano stated, “Hate crimes are beyond intolerable in our city. I applaud our Yonkers Police for swiftly apprehending this violent criminal and removing him from our streets. I expect the suspect to be charged to the fullest extent of the law for his heinous actions. I continue to keep the victim and her family in our thoughts and prayers.”

Commissioner John J. Mueller stated, “This is one of the most appalling attacks I have ever seen; to beat a helpless woman is despicable and targeting her because of her race makes it more so. This defendant must be held to the maximum punishment allowed by law to send a clear message that hateful, violent behavior will not be tolerated in our communities. Our thoughts and prayers are with the victim and her family, that she may make a full recovery.”

The suspect is identified as Tammel ESCO, a 42-year-old resident of the City of Yonkers. ESCO was arrested and charged with one count of Attempted Murder 2’ as a hate crime, a Class B Violent Felony in the New York State Penal Law; and one count of Assault 2’ as a hate crime, a Class D Violent Felony in the New York State Penal Law. ESCO was arraigned in Yonkers Criminal Court on March 12th and remanded into the custody of the Westchester County Jail; his next court date is scheduled for March 25th. The case is being prosecuted by the Westchester County District Attorney’s Office. Additional information may be released as it becomes available.

NOTE: Booking charges are merely accusations and the defendant(s) are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.