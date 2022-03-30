Yorktown Delivers Rate-Hike Petition to Utilities Commission

The Yorktown Tribune Edition

YORKTOWN, NY — March 30, 2022 – The Town of Yorktown is asking the New York State Public Service Commission to reject Con Edison’s request for rate increases.

In a letter to the commission’s secretary, Town Board members noted that Con Edison received approval to raise its rates in 2020.

“As proposed, electric customers would see an 11.2% increase while gas customers would see an 18.2% increase,” the Town Board’s letter stated. “Our local ratepayers are equally as perturbed by the proposed increases and insisted on being part of the public comment process.”

The Town Board asked the commission to hold a public hearing at Yorktown Town Hall so ratepayers in Northern Westchester can have their voices heard. The letter also included a petition signed by hundreds of Yorktown residents.

The Town Board’s letter opposing proposed rate increases is attached.

Contact: Yorktown Supervisor Matt Slater, 914-962-5722 x201 or mslater@yorktownny.org

# # #

March 24, 2022

Hon. Michelle L. Phillips

Secretary to the Commission

New York State Public Service Commission

Empire State Plaza

Agency Building 3

Albany, NY 12223-1350

Re: Case 22-E-0064 – ConEdison Electric & Gas Rate Hike

Dear Ms. Phillips,

In February, the Yorktown Town Board sent you correspondence in opposition to the requested rate hike by ConEdison for electric and gas ratepayers. As proposed, electric customers would see an 11.2% increase while gas customers would see an 18.2% increase. These increases come on the heels of the Public Service Commission’s approval in 2020 of rate increases.

Our local ratepayers are equally as perturbed by the proposed increases and insisted on being part of the public comment process. To that end, we are enclosing a community petition signed by hundreds of ConEdsion customers who oppose their requested rate hike.

Lastly, while your agency is holding a virtual public hearing, we once again respectfully request the Public Service Commission organize a hearing to be held at the Yorktown Town Hall to ensure Northern Westchester residents have the ability to express their opinion on this important matter.

Thank you for your time and consideration.

Sincerely,

Matthew J. Slater, Supervisor Ed Lachterman, Councilman



Tom Diana, Councilman Luciana Haughwout, Councilwoman



Dave Paganelli, Highway Superintendent Sergio Esposito, Councilman