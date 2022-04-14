2022 Golf Season Underway at Pound Ridge Golf Club

POUND RIDGE, NY – April 14, 2022 — Pound Ridge Golf Club – featuring legendary Pete Dye’s modern marvel in Westchester County – opened the 2022 golf season for play on April 1 while showcasing new enhancements on its celebrated layout and first-class facility.

Ranked No. 6 in Golfweek’s “Best Courses You Can Play in New York,” Pound Ridge is Pete Dye’s only Empire State design. Less than an hour drive from New York City, a half-hour from White Plains and less than 15 minutes from both Stamford and Greenwich, CT, the celebrated architect’s acclaimed layout exemplifies his genius for creating exceptional shot values as well as a pure golf experience few public facilities can match.

Golfers will enjoy numerous updates to the course and facility to kick off the 2022 season. Highlights include a new starter shed for check-in, driving range equipment and state-of-the-art GPS technology for its golf carts. Most notably, players will discover the reworking and removal of bunkers on the par-4 17th hole spearheaded by golf architect Cynthia Dye, Pete Dye’s niece.

“We’re thrilled to continue expanding our golf club’s offerings as we head into another highly anticipated season at Pound Ridge,” says Darren Wang, managing partner. “We look forward to welcoming players of all skill levels to not only test their game on Pete Dye’s demanding layout but also enjoy the serenity of our natural setting in the scenic Westchester County countryside.”

Pound Ridge Golf Club – Hole No. 15

Pound Ridge also showcases topnotch instruction with its director of golf operations, PGA Professional Brad Worthington. Worthington has long been recognized as one the leading golf instructors in the Northeast U.S. In 2016, he was named “Metropolitan Section PGA Professional of the Year.” Lessons with Worthington are available for players of all skill levels hoping to improve their game under his tutelage.

Pound Ridge sits regally on 172 acres of pastoral land with dramatic rock outcroppings, streams and wooded, rolling hills converging to create an enjoyable and challenging par-72 course. Five sets of tees range from 5,151 to 7,165 yards providing challenges for golfers of all skill levels. Among its unforgettable holes is the dramatic par-5 13th which is home to “Pete’s Rock,” a giant boulder that rests in the middle of the fairway.

For more information, or to book a tee time, please call 914-764-5771 or visit www.poundridgegolf.com.

About Pound Ridge Golf Club

Opened in 2008, Pound Ridge Golf Club is the only course in New York designed by the legendary Pete Dye. Located in Westchester County, it is less than an hour north of New York City and minutes from Stamford and Greenwich, Connecticut. Pound Ridge Golf Club is the premier high-end, public course in the metropolitan New York area.

Pound Ridge Golf Club is a full bentgrass facility, hewn from 172 acres of magnificent cliffs, streams and wooded hills. Dramatic rock formations and boulders were left onsite, creating one of the most visually stunning settings for golf in the United States. More than 14,000-linear-feet of rock wall surrounds trees, wetlands, and water hazards. These frame contoured fairways wind through hardwood forests and fescue mounds leading to open meadows with picturesque green complexes.

Fans of Dye will find all the legendary designer’s renowned touches on display: dramatic mounding, rhythmic routing, and subtle deception meld to create an imminently challenging and fair golf experience. Pound Ridge Golf Club reflects the best in contemporary course design and is unique in a region filled with classic courses.

The par-72 layout measures 7,165 yards and houses five sets of tees ideal of players of all abilities. The facility boasts a practice range, short game area and putting green. The property features some of the highest points in Westchester County with several tee boxes offering expansive vistas of the surrounding countryside.

Notable holes include the par-5, 13th – home to “Pete’s Rock,” a giant boulder that rests in the middle of the fairway – and the par-3 15th – dubbed “Headstone” – which is flanked on the right by a large rock outcropping that protrudes into the elongated, 9,000-square-foot green.

Recent accolades for Pound Ridge Golf Club include:

No. 7 in GOLF Channel Golf Advisor’s 2020 “Toughest Courses in the U.S.”

“A modern masterpiece” – Men’s Journal

“Best in State, No. 6, 2018 / 2019 / 2020 / 2021” – Golfweek

“Best Courses Near You, No. 4, 2016 / 2017” – GOLF Magazine

“No. 1 U.S. Open Worthy Public Course, 2012” – GOLF Magazine

“No. 1 New York City Area Golf Course, 2010” – AskMen.com

“America’s Best New Courses, 2009” – Golf Digest

“New Golf Development of the Year, 2009” – ABTA Golf

“Top Ten You Can Play, No. 2, 2008” – GOLF Magazine

“Best New Courses, 2008” – LINKS Magazine

# # #

SOURCES: David Wood and Dan Wooters