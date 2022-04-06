YONKERS, WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY — April 22, 2022 – Psychologists describe motivation as a specific state that energizes, directs and sustains our behavior. As the name suggests, motivation is what ‘moves’ or drives us. An integral element of motivation is a certain goal that provides the impetus for and the direction of action.

A lack of motivation is a very common problem faced by many students. It’s one of the most frustrating obstacles to successful learning. The problem of motivation is approached by psychology experts and sociologists from a variety of different angles. Below, we’ll discuss how to find motivation in academic settings. But before that, check why motivation is really important.

The Importance of Motivation

First of all, intrinsic motivation fosters creativity, helping to see things from a new angle. It also enhances critical thinking. Educators noticed that motivated students like asking deep thought-provoking questions and enjoy the challenge of being confused. What’s more, they can easily adapt learned content to new life situations.

They say that motivation cultivates resilience as motivated students have more cognitive and emotional energy. Individuals with high levels of motivation are able to handle stressors more easily. They are also quite self-conscious and not driven by fear of failure, so negative feedback doesn’t affect them.

Now that you realize the role of motivation, you are probably wondering how to develop it. Keep reading to learn more about it!

Motivating Yourself to Study

Check some of the best ways to cultivate motivation in college.

Normalize the struggle

Many students have a common misconception that achieving success must be easy. And unfortunately, teachers often support this belief. But the truth is that no success is possible without failures. You should accept that failing is normal and be okay with making mistakes. For example, if you messed up your college essay, you can always fix it at https://fixgerald.com/ and learn something new from your experience. Academic writers working at this website can edit your paper and make it excellent, so teachers won’t even notice your weak points. Anyway, all new things are supposed to be hard, so you just should carry on, knowing that failures are inevitable.

Adopt a growth mindset

Surprisingly enough, study success is not always based on intelligence. In fact, it’s often more about persistence. To feel motivated, you shouldn’t limit study success to your existing skills and knowledge. Instead, adopt a growth mindset. How to do it? When you realize that you can’t complete a certain task, remember that it’s temporary. You can’t do it YET, but there is a chance you’ll handle it later. This way you must be more motivated to give it a try and gain necessary skills. Pay your attention to the progress you make and reflect on your improvements instead of focusing on what is unachievable for you.

Create a schedule

It’s hard to stay motivated if you don’t have milestones for your tasks. Psychologists say that people are more likely to stick to a schedule rather than an unplanned routine with unexpected responsibilities. Therefore, you should block time for learning activities and consider them in the morning, at the beginning of each day. If you know exactly when you have to start and stop studying, you are less likely to abandon it.

Try different approaches

Sometimes, students lack motivation because they simply haven’t found the right learning technique for themselves. Our brains are unique, which means that we all learn differently. Therefore, you should try to vary your study environment. If the weather is warm, you can move outside to see if the fresh air helps you focus better. Alternatively, you can stay in your own room working alone to have fewer distractions. Also, change the way you interact with information to see what works best for you. Implementing effective approaches can help you maintain motivation.

Take Breaks

In order not to discourage yourself, you should set mini-goals and reward yourself for achieving them. Some individuals are motivated by receiving good grades, while for most students it doesn’t work. If you don’t care a lot about your grades, you should think of your own reward system. After reaching each milestone, make something.