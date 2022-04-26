WHITE PLAINS, WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY — April 25, 2022 —

1. Barry Shenkman of Arts Award sponsor Jacob Burns Foundation with Artist grantee Joanie Madden, founder of Cherish the Ladies, at ArtsWestchester’s Arts Award 2022 celebration on April 6. The annual event recognizes artists and organizations that enrich the cultural life in Westchester. (Photo Credit: Leslye Smith / Flickr).

2. Mount Vernon Mayor Shawn Patterson; Sylvia Gadson (representing Mount Vernon’s Juneteenth committee, part of the Arts Award grantee, Juneteenth Committees); and Legislator Terry Clements at ArtsWestchester’s Arts Award 2022 celebration on April 6 at Brae Burn Country Club. The annual event recognizes artists and organizations that enrich the cultural life in Westchester. (Photo Credit: Leslye Smith / Flickr).

3. Deputy County Executive Kenneth Jenkins, County Executive George Latimer, Legislator MaryJane Shimsky and Legislator Benjamin Boykin at ArtsWestchester’s Arts Award 2022 celebration on April 6. The annual event recognizes artists and organizations that enrich the cultural life in Westchester. (Photo Credit: Leslye Smith / Flickr).

4. Guest Terry Feldman, ArtsWestchester President Michael Minihan and board member Barbara Monohan at ArtsWestchester’s Arts Award 2022 celebration on April 6 at Brae Burn Country Club. The annual event recognizes artists and organizations that enrich the cultural life in Westchester. (Photo Credit: Leslye Smith / Flickr).