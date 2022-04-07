Assemblymember Amy Paulin Endorses Lisa Hofflich, Democrat for State Senate District 36

PELHAM, NY – April 7, 2022 — Assemblywoman Amy Paulin today announces her endorsement of Lisa Hofflich, Democratic candidate for New York State Senate to represent the new SD-36.

Citing Lisa’s experience and accomplishments as a former public servant in the legislature, Assemblymember Paulin says Hofflich has the experience, leadership skills, and work ethic to be an effective state senator.

“Working in my office, Lisa played a vital role in passing landmark legislation that protects victims of trafficking and domestic violence. Her experience as a coalition builder, organizer and advocate will translate into a legislator that gets things done in Albany. That’s why I am proud to endorse Lisa Hofflich for State Senate,” said Assemblymember Amy Paulin.

“Amy has been a mentor and a friend, so it is a special honor to earn her endorsement for my campaign for State Senate. The challenges New York faces today are immense, like improving public safety, fighting for environmental justice, and creating economic prosperity for all. As colleagues in the State legislature, Amy and I will work closely together to tackle these issues, always keeping the needs of the hard-working families in our districts as a top priority,” said Lisa Hofflich.

About Lisa Hofflich

Lisa most recently served as Regional Director and Special Advisor to US Senator Kirsten Gillibrand, for whom she acted as a surrogate and oversaw the entire operations of the Senator’s Hudson Valley regional office, spanning eight counties. Prior to joining Senator Gillibrand’s team, Lisa served as Legislative Advisor to both New York State Assembly members Amy Paulin and Sandy Galef. She drafted and successfully advocated for bills later signed into laws to secure justice for survivors of sexual assault and harassment, human trafficking victims, while also advocating for maternal health and closing the wage gap.

Lisa was a member of the founding coalitions spearheading advocacy for the passage of landmark state laws, including the Trafficking Victims Protection and Justice Act, the Domestic Violence Survivors Justice Act, and the Gender Expression Non-Discrimination Act. As part of her advocacy work, she has provided testimony in front of the New York State Senate and participated in New York State Assembly roundtables.

Lisa reactivated and led the Westchester Chapter of the National Organization for Women (NOW), served on the Executive Committee for NOW New York State, the Board of Directors of the NOW-NYC, and chaired the NOW New York State LGBTQ Task Force. From 2007 to 2015, Lisa was a board member and co-chaired the New York State Public Affairs Committee of the Junior Leagues, a coalition of Junior Leagues representing over 8,000 women throughout the state.

Lisa was named one of the New York State Senate’s 2021 Women of Distinction, New York State’s New Abolitionists by the New York State Anti-trafficking Coalition, and honored as a “Mover and Shaker” by the YWCA of White Plains & Central Westchester. She is a former president of the Junior League of Bronxville and served on the boards of the Pelham Art Center, the Bartow-Pell Conservancy in The Bronx, and the Pennington School PTA. She is a fellow of the United Nations Association of New York’s Worldview Institute and has a Bachelor of Arts degree in journalism from New York University.