BRONXVILLE, NY — April 11, 2022 — After speaking with friends and neighbors over the past few weeks, I realized that we are not getting the word out in the way we should about our new movie theater, so named The Picture House Regional Film Center, which has first run movies 365 days a year. It is so appreciated if you frequent the theater, but even more important, if you become a member of The Picture House family and ensure that this community resource will keep thriving.

The Picture House is a mission driven nonprofit that has year round film, and educational programming for literally every age resulting in a major art hub. So few municipalities have an arts center in their hometown of this caliber and access. If you become a member of The Picture House, the plethora of art programs available is unique. You can see the biggest box office hits, festival favorite Indies and the best in the world in documentary cinema. It is also a great place to learn and explore whether through film classes for adults or children, forums with industry VIPs or live performances.

Not only does a membership keep our theater thriving financially, it also allows The Picture House to offer free programming to underserved groups allowing everyone to be part of an arts education.

In addition, you will get a host of club members’ only benefits including discounted tickets, access to the film club, early access to popular events and free popcorn rated the best movie popcorn in Westchester County by Westchester Magazine!

To put into context, our theater was originally part of the Metropolitan Playhouse chain of New York, New Jersey and Connecticut The “Bronxville Playhouse” began operations on September 1, 1926 when it was listed with a seating capacity of 1116. It was remodeled in 1960 to the plans of architect John Jay McNamara after a fire gutted the auditorium. On August 15, 1980, United Artist opened a triplex theater, followed by Clearview Cinemas, which took over in the 1990s followed by Bowtie Cinema in 2013. The synergy and activity a theater brings to a walkable community like ours cannot be under estimated. Theater goers often have a drink, dinner or an ice cream and even window shop and come back in daytime hours to purchase items they may have seen while walking prior to the start of their movie.

The following are all of the avenues available to support our local theater:

GENERAL MEMBERSHIP

SENIOR/TEACHER/YOUTH – $50 ($50 is tax-deductible)

OR

INDIVIDUAL – $70 ($70 is tax-deductible)

Discounted regular admission (member only)

One free member popcorn at every screening

Members-free events (member only)

10% discount on education programs

10% discount on concessions and Picture House merchandise

Priority seating for The Picture House Film Club and select theater events

Half-price Tuesdays!

DUAL SENIOR – $90 ($90 is tax-deductible)

OR

DUAL – $100 ($100 is tax-deductible)

**All of the above (member + one) plus:

Two free member popcorns at every screening

FAMILY – $160 ($90 is tax-deductible)

**All of the above (member + three), plus:

Four complimentary tickets for regular screenings (annually)

Discounts on birthday parties at the theater

FILM BUFF – $250 ($160 is tax-deductible)

**All of the above, plus:

One trial class of an education program of your choice

THE LEADERSHIP CIRCLE

In The Leadership Circle members support The Picture House at philanthropic levels:

DIRECTOR’S CIRCLE – $500 ($345 is tax-deductible)

Discounted regular admission (up to four per screening)

Two free member popcorns at every screening

Four complimentary tickets for regular screenings (annually)

Members-free events (members only)

10% discount on concessions and Picture House merchandise

10% discount on education programs

Discounts on birthday parties at the theater

Exclusive Leadership Circle cocktail party and events

Invitation to TPH annual strategy meeting

One complimentary Individual gift membership

Priority seating for The Picture House Film Club and select theater events

Listing on Picture House website and on the big screen

Half-price Tuesdays!

PRODUCER’S CIRCLE – $1,000 ($865 is tax-deductible)

Director’s Circle benefits, plus:

1 Full-Access Theater Pass*

Reserved seating for up to two guests at select events

EXECUTIVE PRODUCER – $2,500 ($2,345 is tax-deductible)

Director’s Circle benefits, plus:

2 Full-Access Theater Passes*

Complimentary tickets to select special events

Reserved seating for up to four guests at select events

OSCAR WINNER – $5,000+up ($4,825 is tax-deductible)

Director’s Circle benefits, plus:

4 Full-Access Theater Passes*

Complimentary tickets to select special events

Reserved seating for up to six guests at select events

Private rental in the main theater on a weeknight

Engraved name plate on a seat in the theater

*Full-Access Theater Passes provide free admission to all regular programs during your membership year!

For more information go to www.thepicturehouse.org or call 914-738-3161.

