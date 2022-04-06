PINEHURST, NC — April 7, 2022 — Johnny: BMW has long proclaimed they make the Ultimate Driving Machine and the 2022 M4 Competition xDrive Coupe certainly fits the bill. If you love sports cars like I do, you’ll want to check this one out. Laurie and I drove the 2022 BMW M4 Competition xDrive Coupe…

Laurie: and it swept me off my feet. In the 33 years I’ve been reviewing cars, I have never seen an exterior color like this. BMW calls it “Isle of Man Green Metallic.” I’d call it Leprechaun green myself. It’s bold, verges on brash, and whoever chooses this color has to be that way, too.

That green was definitely a stand-out. I parked across from the bank and got all kinds of looks. Even the waitress next door at the outdoor café gave me a thumbs-up and grinned.

Are you sure she meant the car? After all, you’re a pretty good-looking guy…considering your age. What about the interior, honey?

The leather interior is called Kyalami Orange and it was trimmed in black. Can you say, “Make a statement?”

Whoever selected the colors for this amazing coupe was no wallflower, that’s for sure. But one thing you and I both agree on is design of the BMW M4. It has real style—all BMWs do—but this model is sleek and, well, sexy.

Like me?

Of course, honey. Absolutely… What I really admired was the low, long lines of the body, the long hood, and the gradual sweep from the windshield to the rear of the car. It’s classic, just like Grace Kelly were Cary Grant classics: smooth, cool, and elegant.

But you must agree, this is not a car for everyone.

It’s for you, Johnny. But not for me. You love sports coupes and I never have. I don’t get charged up by the vroom and there’s one thing that I simply can’t deal with—and that’s the sports car seat configuration that angles up sharp and hard at the sides. What’s more, this seat design has something I’ve never experienced before: a hard plastic divider between your legs. I’m sure there’s a reason but it’s not for me.

Let’s talk about the engine. It’s a 3.0 Liter, BMW M TwinPower Turbo Inline 6-cylinder with variable valve control and high precision direct injection that gives this high-performance coupe the ability to unleash up to 503 horsepower in the model we drove, going 0-60 mph in a mere 3.4 seconds. Marry thus to an 8-speed Steptronic Transmission with Drivelogic. What is a Steptronic? It’s a function of manual gear shifting on an automatic transmission that was manufactured to BMW’s design and specs in 1996 by the German manufacturer, ZF Friedrichshafen AG. You see this also on certain Mini, MG and Rover models. As for Drivelogic, that function allows you to control the time-lapse during acceleration. At the lowest level, the emphasis is on comfort, at its highest, it’s pure sport. When you’re behind the wheel of a car that has a top speed of 220 mpg, this factors into how you drive. That is, if you do drive that fast…and it had better be on a race track with you wearing a helmet.

That’s right. When you experience the kind of adrenalin release that this car and those speeds can realize, you better be in a controlled environment like a race track where you alone are King of the Road. This care was not designed for thrill-seekers but rather, for drivers who have a since appreciation for race cars and want to inject a little in their lives. Just keep it to the speed limit, friends.

The 2022 M4 Competition is classified as a luxury sports car. Why? Because it is 100% sports car plus another 30% the kind of luxury you just don’t generally see in a sports car. Let’s start with the basic unit and build the model we drove. The M4 starts at $78,800. Our Isle of Man green paint was $550 extra and the Kyalami orange and black leather interior added another $2,500.

But you kind of think you have to go “all in” when it comes to that color combination, don’t you, honey? I mean, the green with a standard color interior or vice versa just wouldn’t cut it.

I agree. You’d lose some of that excitement, that appeal that gives a car like that real character. Back to basics. There’s the driver’s assistance pro package, added extended traffic jam assist, and active driving assist pro for an additional $1,700. The parking assist package was another $800. the executive package, which included remote engine start, heated steering wheel, power tailgate, icon adaptive led with laser light, heads-up display, wireless charging, gesture control, and Wi-Fi hotspot added $1,800. The M drive professional option was $900, carbon fiber trim $950, M carbon bucket seats were $3800…

Which I could do without…

Me, too. It nearly killed me getting in an out because the high, wide wings on the seat were very difficult vault over without damaging certain precious body parts.

Talk about the M Driver’s Package…

That option was $2,500 but with it comes a voucher that allows the owner to drive the BMW race track in California or South Carolina and really learn to handle it fully. As BMW explains, “This is M 101, designed to help you learn the limits of BMW M Cars while exploring your own. To owners of recently purchased M cars – welcome to the family, let’s get you up to speed.”

That’s heartening to know the manufacturer is looking to give their buyers a complete driving experience. That’s the kind of thing that inspires brand loyalty.

These add-ons brought the cost of our M4 Competition xDrive Coupe to a staggering $95,345.

Staggering is a good word. Astronomical is a better one.

Yes, I drove it to the grocery store and post office several times. No, I did not go faster than 55 mph.

When I drove it to the store, I got a lot of exercise because I parked as far away from other cars as possible. I was petrified someone would scratch or dent it.

I spoke about the options but there is a long list of standard features that come standard: navigation, heated seats, driving assist, blind sport warning, LED lights, front and rear park distance control and rear view camera. One other thing I should mention is BMW’s Ultimate Care maintenance program: three years or 36,000 miles that costs you $0 – zip, nil, nada, and covers all your Engine Oil Services, Cabin Microfilters, Vehicle Checks, Air Filters, Spark Plugs, and Brake Fluid.

That’s a big value all by itself.

As a sports car with a big engine, your mileage is good at 16 around town and 22 on the highway, for an average of 18 mpg.

Not what I’d call efficient, especially with gas prices the way they are these days.

But this is an Ultimate Driving Machine, sweetheart.

Yes, it is, my love.

# # #

For more information, log onto https://www.bmwusa.com/vehicles/m-models/m4-coupe/gallery.html

# # #

