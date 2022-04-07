Education Committee Meeting Scheduled – Tuesday, April 12, 2022 at 5:00 p.m. DST in the City Council Chambers, Yonkers City Hall, 4th Floor

YONKERS,NY — April 6, 2022 — Please be advised that an Education Committee Meeting has been scheduled for Tuesday, April 12, 2022 at 5:00 p.m. DST in the Council Chambers, Yonkers City Hall, 4th floor.

Agenda Items:

1. School COVID protocols such as quarantine requirements and school openings.

2. School safety concerns.

3. School learning placements.

4. Mom Summit Initiative.

5. Child Feeding Pallet Program with Feeding Westchester.

6. Any additional items that may properly come before this committee.

SOURCE: Mike Ramondelli | City of Yonkers | Deputy City Clerk |