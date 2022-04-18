Five Reasons Custom Mailer Boxes Can Grow Your Brand

YONKERS, WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY — April 18, 2022 — When you’re running a small business, your product’s shipping packaging design may be low on the totem pole of essential daily tasks. After all, you’ve already made an impression on the customer, made a sale, and shipped the item. So the last thing on your mind is: “Why do I need custom mailer boxes?”

For some, the consideration of using custom mailer boxes may not seem so apparent. However, in the post-COVID era, when many businesses have pivoted to include online-only sales, custom mailer boxes can replace in-person customer service interactions and add a personalized touch to every transaction.

Here Are Five Reasons Custom Mailer Boxes Can Help Your Business Grow

1. Custom Mailer Boxes are an Extension of Your Brand

There are many reasons why you might consider custom mailer boxes for your products. They are a great extension of your product and brand voice. You spent so much time developing your product, and you are confident it can deliver on its promise. You are also the philosophy, messaging, and tone of your brand.

Think of your product like a brand of your favorite cereal. The product is on the inside. But the expectations and the hype are set by the exterior packaging. Messaging on the exterior or interior of packaging is also a great way to communicate to your customers about the experience they can expect to have when interacting with or using your product. It’s all about having genuine conversations with your customers about your product, even if you’re not physically there.

2. Custom Mailer Boxes Tell Your Customers You Care

As previously mentioned, the pandemic has changed how businesses interact with their customers. For small business owners, a strategic choice may be to forgo a physical store location to apply those funding resources elsewhere. That’s why custom mailer boxes can be a great way of substituting that in-person shopping experience with the attentiveness and care your customers crave.

3. Custom Mailer Boxes Can Set the Tone for Your Customer’s Experience

Using a custom shipping box can be a great way to build customer-brand relationships and trust. It sets the tone for their experience by suggesting you care for their item to arrive safe and sound.

4. Custom Mailer Boxes Can Be an Interactive Piece

Guess what? Despite the advances in technology, people are still very into traditional mail. Sending a letter or postcard through conventional mail adds a special touch and communicates that you made the extra effort to the receiver.

That personal touch can be added to custom mailer boxes with graphics and messaging that can be used to engage your customers in conversation with your brand. Provide your social media handles and prompts to engage them as your brand’s followers. Ask them to write a review or give feedback. Create hashtag challenges for them to join in on. The possibilities to engage and tap into your customers’ experiences are limitless.

5. Custom Mailer Boxes are Add a Touch of Excitement

If the packaging wasn’t necessary, gift-giving wouldn’t be fun. People spend time and money on gift wrapping every holiday season. Custom mailer boxes can add a level of excitement to your customer shopping experience, adding to the likelihood they’ll return to you.

Mailer boxes are an important part of your brand. They communicate to the customer that you care about them and their experience. Your mailer box can also set the tone for your product or service. It can be an interactive piece that engages with the customer, adding a touch of excitement. If you want to take your business to the next level, consider using custom mailer boxes.