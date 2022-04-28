Get Heat Pump Ready – May 12, 2022 at 7:00 P.M., DST Via Zoom*

MOUNT KISCO, NY — April 27, 2022 — Have you thought about your next heating and cooling system? Plan for the future to avoid a missed opportunity for heat pumps in your home!

Join Sustainable Westchester on the webinar, Thursday, May 12th at 7:00 PM., DST Via Zoom to learn about transitioning your home to more efficient heat pumps.

This event is part of the NY Statewide Spring Electrification series hosted by the Renewable Heat Now Campaign.

Register for the webinar at SustainableWestchester.org/Webinar or call (914) 242-4725, ext. 122.

Sustainable Westchester <http://sustainablewestchester.org/>, 40 Green Street, Mt. Kisco, NY 10549 <https://www.google.com/maps/search/40+Green+Street,+Mt.+Kisco,+NY+10549

# # #

Source: Alayna Bierly | Clean Energy Associate | EnergySmart Homes, previously called HeatSmart.