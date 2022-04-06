Glaziers Recruit Apprentices

HUDSON VALLEY, NY, LONG ISLAND CITY, NY, and NEW YORK CITY REGIONS, NY — April 6, 2022 — The Joint Apprenticeship and Training Committee for the Finishing Trades Institute of New York will conduct a recruitment from May 6, 2022 through May 19, 2022 for 50 glazier apprentices, the New York State Department of Labor announced today.

Please note that the openings listed for apprentices represent the total number for three recruitment regions – the Hudson Valley, Long Island, and New York City regions

Applications can be obtained, in person only, from the Joint Apprenticeship and Training Committee for the Finishing Trades Institute of New York, 45-15 36th Street, Long Island City, NY 11101, from 8:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., Monday through Friday, during the recruitment period. This is a limited-application recruitment. Only 500 applications will be distributed, on a first-come, first-served basis. The recruitment will be offered for 10 business days or until 500 applications have been issued, whichever comes first.

The Committee requires that applicants:

Must be at least 18 years old.

Must have a high school diploma or a high school equivalency diploma (such as TASC or GED). Proof will be required after selection and prior to enrollment in apprenticeship.

Must be physically able to perform the work required, as determined by a site evaluation and personal statement. More information will be provided during a mandatory 3-day orientation.

Must sign an affidavit stating that they are physically able to perform the work of a glazier, which may include: Lifting and carrying material and equipment up to 70 pounds. Working from ladders, scaffolds, lifts, and suspended scaffolds

Must be able to read, hear, and understand instructions and warnings in English.

Must take a mandatory drug testing after selection and prior to enrollment and random throughout apprenticeship.

For further information, applicants should contact Finishing Trades Institute of New York at (718) 937-7440. Additional job search assistance can be obtained at your local New York State Department of Labor Career Center (see: dol.ny.gov/career-centers).

Apprentice programs registered with the Department of Labor must meet standards established by the Commissioner. Under state law, sponsors of programs cannot discriminate against applicants because of race, creed, color, national origin, age, sex, disability, or marital status. Women and minorities are encouraged to submit applications for apprenticeship programs. Sponsors of programs are required to adopt affirmative action plans for the recruitment of women and minorities.

# # #

SOURCE: New York State Department of Labor