Happy Ramadan 2022

Happy Ramadan. The Kaaba, also spelled Ka’bah or Kabah, sometimes referred to as al-Kaʿbah al-Musharrafah, is a building at the center of Islam’s most important mosque, the Masjid al-Haram in Mecca, Saudi Arabia. It is the most sacred site in Islam. Photo donated by Konevi / courtesy of Pexels.com

YONKERS,  NY — April 1, 2022 — Ramadan is one of the most prominent festivals of the Islamic religion. During the month of Ramadan, people observe hours-long fasts and after 29-30 days, they end the celebrations with feasting called Eid-ul-Fitr. They abstain from eating and drinking water from dawn to dusk. Ramadan is the ninth month of the Islamic calendar Hijri and a pious month occasion to spiritually connect with the Prophet Mohammad. People also recite the lessons of the Holy Quran and spend time praying. This year, Ramadan is expected to begin from Saturday, April 2. Eid-ul-Fitar is expected to be celebrated on May 3 this year.

 

