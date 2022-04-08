How to Feel More Comfortable Talking About Money

YONKERS, WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY — April 8, 2022 — Many people consider money to be a taboo conversation topic, but that can leave you with concerns or questions about your finances. It’s essential to speak openly about financial matters with your partner or potential partner to make sure you are on the same page. Getting more comfortable with talking about money lets you make better decisions.

Work on Cutting Your Monthly Expenses

People often don’t want to speak about money with their partners because they are embarrassed about their spending habits. While this is not always the case, spending everything you make each month might make you less willing to show your bank account to your partner. It’s always a good idea to cut down on spending so you can start to build wealth. However, if you are strapped with debt, you might be less able to cut down your monthly expenses. If you have debt from school, you may consider refinancing it to get a new loan that has better terms. It often frees up money that you can then put toward other goals, putting you one step closer to financial freedom. It is essential to let your partner know if you are considering a student loan refinance. However, it is an excellent step toward saving more.

Remember That Money Does Not Define Your Worth

Many people consider the amount of money they make to define part of their worth. But the amount of money you have in the bank does not have anything to do with how valuable you are as a person. If you have a setback or challenging year, this viewpoint can be harmful. Remembering this can help you stress less about money and its value in your life. When talking about money, it might be better to focus on areas you have improved on so you stay focused on the positive. Those who do have financial struggles might not want to talk about money since it can make them feel like they are being judged or are not as responsible. On the other hand, those who have money in the bank may feel embarrassed about their good fortune compared to others.

Focus on the Things You Can Learn

You might feel nervous talking about how much you are making but think about what you might learn from the conversation. For example, perhaps you are uncertain if you are making enough money for your experience, work, and position, so you might want to compare your salary to someone else in the same industry. While it might be uncomfortable to bring up, you can often progress faster in your career by knowing what you should be making.

Starting Small

Anything that makes you feel nervous should be dealt with in small steps. Consider sharing a tiny bit of information to start the conversation. For example, you may mention that skipping your morning cup of coffee has saved you $100 this month. Look for small pieces of information you can share since they will not feel too personal to mention.