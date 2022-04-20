John and Laurie Wiles, the Driving Me Crazy Duo, Engage in a Surprise Automotive Review, and Unbeknownst to Them, We Surprise Them, Brian Harrod, Yonkers Newswire Publisher/Editor, and Hezi Aris, Yonkers Tribune Publisher/Editor, on Westchester On The Level – Thursday, April 21, 2022 – 10am-12Noon DST

Listen to the broadcast live via the following hyperlink … http://tobtr.com/s/12088885

PINEHURST, NC, and YONKERS, NY — April 21, 2022 — John and Laurie Wiles, the Driving Me Crazy Duo share their latest review. John will engage in the review on the 2022 GMC Terrain AT4 AWD surprising our audience, and unbeknown to them, we’ll surprise them. From 10-10:30am DST.

Brian Harrod, Yonkers Newswire Publisher / Editor with the latest news specific to the City of Yonkers. From 10:30-11:30amDST.

Hezi Aris, Yonkers Tribune Publisher/Editor presents the latest updates regarding Russia’s continuing effort to undermine Ukraine’s independence and sovereignty. From 11:30am-12Noon DST.