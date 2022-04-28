John and Laurie Wiles, the Driving Me Crazy Duo, Engage Us in a Surprise Automotive Review, and Unbeknownst to Them, We Surprise Them; Brian Harrod, Yonkers Newswire Publisher/Editor, and Hezi Aris, Yonkers Tribune Publisher/Editor, on Westchester On The Level – Thursday, April 28, 2022 – 10am-12Noon DST

eHezi Automotive, Community, Governance, History, International, Law, New York State, People, Political Analysis, Politics, Radio, Westchester County, NY, Yonkers, NY Leave a Comment

Listen to the broadcast live and or on demand using the following hyperlink that is specific to this program … http://tobtr.com/s/12091753. The hyperlink changes every day we operate which is from Monday to Friday, from 10am-12Noon

Listeners are welcome to make inquiry or comment when staying on topic by calling the broadcast at 347-205-9201.

All callers will be asked to share their first name so that we may address them respectfully.

PINEHURST, NC, and YONKERS, NY — April 28, 2022 — John and Laurie Wiles, the Driving Me Crazy Duo  share their latest review surprising our audience, and unbeknown to them, we’ll surprise them.  From 10-10:30am DST.

Brian Harrod, Yonkers Newswire Publisher / Editor with the latest news specific to the City of Yonkers. From 10:30-11:30a.m., DST.

Hezi Aris, Yonkers Tribune Publisher/Editor presents the latest updates regarding Russia’s continuing effort to undermine Ukraine’s independence and sovereignty. From 11:30am-12Noon DST.

Leave a Reply

This comment will be displayed anonymously. Your name and email address will not be published.

Comments that are off topic will be removed. If you want a topic to be covered, email me at: ehezi@hush.com

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.