John Bailey, Michael Edelman, Robert Kesten, and Hezi Aris, on Westchester On the Level – Monday, April 18, 2022 from 10am-12Noon EDT

Listeners are welcome to make inquiry or comment when staying on topic.

The CALL-IN number is 347-205-9201

All callers are asked to share their first name so that we may refer to those who call respectfuly.

Subjects to be discussed are defined herein.

LEWISBORO, NY, PALM BEACH GARDENS, FL, WHITE PLAINS, NY, and YONKERS, NY — April 18, 2022 — We open today’s Blog Talk Radio broadcast with John Bailey, Publisher / Editor of the White Plains CitizeNetReporter.

We learn of Corey Bearak’s perspective regarding the “No Congestion Tax for New York City” and the unknown economic impact it will impose on commuters who drive to their employ into New York City from Westchester County. We delve into the impact the most recent rise among those contracting the Covid-19 variant has on society forging / attaining / and/or defining a “new” normal. Will warming seasonal temperatures diminish or embellish those becoming infected? Is their guidance with respect to “best practice”? From 10-10:30am DST.

Michael Edelman, National Political Analyst and Pundit shares his thoughts on a panoply of issues. 10:30-11am DST.

The Quinnipiac Poll published last Wednesday showed Pres. Biden’s approval rating at 33 percent, marking a low point for the president in that poll. But his approval among Hispanic voters in the poll was even lower, at 26 percent. “If Latinos are disapproving the president’s performance, how might that translate into the congressional elections in November? Would Latinos choose to support a non-Democratic candidate? Would they not feel motivated to vote? What are the issues that best engage the Latino populace? Is it the economy, inflation, health care, schools, or is America unwilling, incapable or disinterested in serving the Latino populace? Does America appreciate and understand American-Latinos? If not, why not? Does anyone speak for the Latino populace in America Ukraine’s sinking of the Moskva battleship, Pres. Putin’s pride based in Odessa, was sunk by Ukrainian forces. Is it likely that Putin may need to lick his wounds or unleash a more virulent assault on Ukraine? Will Finland and Sweden apply joining NATO? Has Putin’s failed capacity to eviscerate the Ukrainian forces, the atrocities of war that is being tabulated/documented, bring about an escalation of greater numbers of people being killed and also be the catalyst that will crush and thereby eviscerate the political stranglehold Communism will have on Russia? Is Russia’s heyday eclipsing before our eyes, as China’s prowess surmounts that of the Soviet Union? From 10:30-11:00AM DST.

Robert Kesten, Executive Director of the People’s Movement for Human Rights Learning (PDHRE.org) that was founded in 1988 by Shulamith Koenig. They are an independent, international, non-profit organization working on human rights globally. The Universal Declaration of Human Rights is the backbone of their work. It consists of 30 Articles beginning with “All human beings are born free and equal.” We learn the issues that have long undermined the inculcation of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights. Columnist, Carrie Seidman of the Sarasota Herald-Tribune did a column in February on their efforts. (Protecting Democracy Means Standing Up For Human Rights (heraldtribune.com). The Universal Declaration of Human Rights is the backbone of their work. It consists of 30 Articles beginning with “All human beings are born free and equal.” At issue is how and when can you bring people whose interests are divergent toward agreement or is war and conflict the only answer? Does it seem as though Ukraine’s capacity to endure the atrocities of death and destruction by Putin’s assault and murder of Ukrainians possibly bring about a Ukraine free of Russia? Has President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s bravado embellished the prospects for a free Russia? Can Putin hold onto power? Is a successor to his failed regime known? Was the delayed silence of WW II recognized for what it was and the politics of the present has been informed by Hitler’s War that began in 1939. What is different about 2022? From 11-11:30am DST.

The final segment is presented by Yonkers Tribune Publisher/Editor Hezi Aris and is an introspective over the most recent news regarding Ukraine. From 11:30am – 12Noon DST.