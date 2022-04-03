John Bailey, White Plains CitizeNetReporter Publisher/Editor, Michael Edelman, Esq., National Political Analyst/Pundit, Robert Kesten, Executive Director of the People’s Movement for Human Rights Learning (PDHRE.org), and Yonkers Tribune Publisher/Editor Hezi Aris Regarding the Latest News From Ukraine- April 4th 2022 From 10am-12Noon DST

Listen to the broadcast “Live” or “On Demand” using the following hyperlink that is specific to the April 4, 2022nd broadcast: http://tobtr.com/s/12080703

LEWISBORO, NY, PALM BEACH GARDENS, FL, WHITE PLAINS, NY, and YONKERS, NY — March 21, 2022 — We open today’s Blog Talk Radio broadcast with John Bailey, White Plains CitizeNet Reporter Publisher/Editor. From 10-10:30am DST.

Judge Patrick McAllister on March 31, 2022 declared the Democratic Legislature’s redrawn district maps based on the 2020 census was deemed unconstitutional and ignored protocol. Read the decision – https://www.democracydocket.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/02/E2022_0116CV_TIM_HARKENRIDER_et_al_v_TIM_HARKENRIDER_et_al_DECISION_AFTER_TRIAL_243.pdf. Should the court’s decision be appealed, it could unsettle the 2022 election process. The League of Women Voters advise the outcome is solely the responsibility of the NYS Legislature for ignoring the 2014 Constitutional amendment and the will of the voters. The League called on the Legislature to adopt post haste redistricting lines with bipartisan support that comply with Constitutional standards. White Plains Police Department warn of “distraction larcenies: on Central Avenue and describe how it is perpetrated and the “best practice” to protect yourself from such circumstances. Michael Edelman, Esq., National Political Analyst/Pundit attends the next segment … From 10:30am DST.

Michael Edelman, Esq., national political analyst/pundit defines the takeaway regarding recent circumstances and and circumstances.

While some economists anticipated a gain of 490,000 jobs in March, a solid 431,000 jobs were tabulated by the U.S. Labor Department. Unemployment dropped to 3.7percent. The House on Friday passed a bill to decriminalize cannabis on the federal level and allow for the expungement of some marijuana convictions. The legislation would reshape U.S. drug policy and the decades-long war on drugs, and those states who have moved to legalize marijuana. The Marijuana Opportunity Reinvestment and Expungement (MORE) Act would remove marijuana from the list of scheduled substances, so that growing, selling or possessing the drug would no longer carry criminal penalties.

It would also create a process to expunge non-violent marijuana convictions and review criminal sentences for offenders.

Finally, it would allow the government to offer loans to cannabis businesses and impose a tax on cannabis products, the revenue from which would partly go to programs to assist those “adversely impacted by the War on Drugs.”

Democrats and independents overwhelmingly supported it — 83% and 71% respectively — while Republicans were split, 50% in favor and 49% against.

Robert Kesten engaged in an online discussion via Zoom on March 31, 2022 entitled: “Yesterday and Today – A Conversation with Robert Kesten: An insider’s Peek at Ukraine, Russia, and America.” We gain his historical insight and how and if he was impressed by the response of those who listened and became part of the discussion. Robert Kesten spent time in Ukraine and in the USSR at the tail end of Soviet history and into the early years of fledgling democracies. He has kept in contact with some and has watched intently as the world has changed. The foundations of history, combined with working on the ground, has afforded some nonacademic insight into a world that is misunderstood when we focus only on what is happening at this very minute. Kesten is the Executive Director of the People’s Movement for Human Rights Learning (PDHRE.org) that was founded in 1988 by Shulamith Koenig. They are an independent, international, non-profit organization working on human rights globally. The Universal Declaration of Human Rights is the backbone of their work. It consists of 30 Articles beginning with “All human beings are born free and equal.” We learn the issues that have long undermined the inculcation of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights. Columnist, Carrie Seidman of the Sarasota Herald-Tribune did a column in February on their efforts. (Protecting Democracy Means Standing Up For Human Rights (heraldtribune.com). The Universal Declaration of Human Rights is the backbone of their work. It consists of 30 Articles beginning with “All human beings are born free and equal.” At issue is how and when can you bring people whose interests are divergent toward agreement or is war and conflict the only answer? From 11-11:30am DST

The final segment is presented by Yonkers Tribune Publisher/Editor Hezi Aris and is an introspective over the most recent news regarding Ukraine. From 11:30am – 12Noon DST