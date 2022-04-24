John Bailey, White Plains CitizeNetReporter Publisher/Editor, Michael Edelman, Esq., National Political Analyst / Pundit, Ron Matten, Yonkers Politician, and Hezi Aris, Yonkers Tribune Publisher/Editor on Westchester On the Level – Monday, April 25, 2022 from 10am-12Noon EDT

Listen to the broadcast “Live” or “On Demand” using the following hyperlink that is specific to today’s broadcast: http://tobtr.com/s/12088889

Listeners are welcome to make inquiry or comment when staying on topic.

The CALL-IN number is 347-205-9201

All callers are asked to share their first name so that we may refer to those who call respectfully.

Subjects to be discussed are defined herein.

PALM BEACH GARDENS, FL, WHITE PLAINS, NY, and YONKERS, NY — April 25, 2022 — We open today’s Blog Talk Radio broadcast with John Bailey, Publisher / Editor of the White Plains CitizeNetReporter.

This week begins a week of vacation for schools around the County prior to starting the last quarter of the current school year. The White Plains School District has had full-time in-school learning throughout the school year. White Plains reported 1,887 students and teachers and staff testing positive for Covid out of 7,917 total students, teachers, staff, that is 25% of the students, teachers and staff. Around the Mid-Hudson Region, Westchester leads the region in cases with 23,799 students tested over the last three quarters in positives followed by the other 6 counties. The NYS Appellate Division, 4th Department, has ruled that the newly redrawn districts with regard to the Congressional and Senate districts must be redrawn and submitted to the court no later than April 30, 2022. From 10-10:30am DST.

Michael Edelman, National Political Analyst and Pundit shares his thoughts on a panoply of issues. 10:30-11am EST.

President Biden declared the U.S. will supply Ukraine with tanks. How does America view the President’s stance against Putin’s aggression? The Russian Orthodox Church and the Ukrainian Orthodox Church have long ago chosen political sides. Can the two churches foster a cease fire? Is Putin’s effort to land lock Ukraine imminent? Is Moldova next? Will Finland and Sweden gain entry in join NATO? Does French President Macron’s win for a second term bolster Europe’s prospect for a more unified stance against Russia? Without Ukrainian oats and wheat will the Middle East and Africa starve. Has China’s President Xi gained preeminence as President Putin’s capacity waned? Will the Middle East be able to supply Europe with oil and gas? Will Putin’s tantrum over Ukraine bring about his eventual demise? From 10:30-11:00AM DST.

Ron Matten, Yonkers Republican opines on the demand by the NYS Appellate Division that Congressional and Senate seats must be redrawn by April 30th. From 11-11:30am DST.

The final segment is presented by Yonkers Tribune Publisher/Editor Hezi Aris and is an introspective over the most recent news regarding Ukraine. From 11:30am – 12Noon DST.