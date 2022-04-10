John Bailey, White Plains CitizeNetReporter Publisher/Editor, Michael Edelman, Esq., National Political Analyst/Pundit, Ron Matten, Yonkers Politician, and Hezi Aris, Yonkers Tribune Publisher/Editor on Westchester On the Level – Monday, April 11, 2022 – 10am-12Noon DST

Listen to the broadcast “Live” or “On Demand” using the following hyperlink that is specific to the April 11, 2022nd broadcast: http://tobtr.com/s/12081268

PALM BEACH GARDENS, FL, WHITE PLAINS, NY, and YONKERS, NY — April 11, 2022 — We open today’s Westchester On the Level broadcast heard over the Blog Talk Radio platform with John Bailey, White Plains CitizeNet Reporter Publisher/Editor. From 10-10:30am DST.

New York State delivers weekly, twice-weekly, and thrice weekly reports of those testing positive for Covid-19 infections. As disparate variants change, the infection rates vacillate between increases and/or decreases. Can one deduce that behavior exacerbates trends whether diminished or embellished? In a nation of great freedoms, does government have the answer? Has China shown greater efficacy in its directives and conduct than we have in the USA or do Shanghai residents question the human cost of China’s COVID quarantines? Can science lead us toward recovery? Is America concerned? Are we oblivious to potential dangers? Are we aloof because “best practice” doesn’t meet our individual and collective needs? Are we simply exhausted by not knowing what to do and “guidance/directives” have exhausted the patience of many? Is this America’s first glimpse of what it’s like to experience COVID-19 outbreaks during a new phase of living with the virus, and the roster of the newly infected is studded with politicians, the glitterati, residents alike? The Bronx Bombers returned to the plate at Yankee Stadium to the cheers of fans on Sunday, April 10th. The roar of the crowd, the sound of a bat swung to bring a batter to first base is exhilarating. The sport is ageless. From 10-10:30am DST.

Michael Edelman, Esq., national political analyst/pundit defines the takeaway regarding recent events and circumstances

The Associated Press reports that America’s graying homeless population is rapidly expanding. Defining the group of people 50 and older who have suddenly found themselves without a permanent home following a job loss, divorce, family death or health crisis during the global pandemic. Can the nation dismiss this growing concern? Is there a solution? Can single room dwellings be built to meet the needs of the ever growing financially destitute population? The Associated Press advise that the Biden Administration will come out with its long-awaited ghost gun rule — aimed at reining in privately made firearms without serial numbers that are increasingly cropping up at crime scenes — as soon as Monday. Completion of the rule comes as the White House and the Justice Department have been under growing pressure to crack down on gun deaths and violent crime in the U.S. Angry even as Pres. Biden wins plaudits on some fronts, will higher food and energy prices, the two-years unrelenting battle against the pandemic, inflation, among other concerns, seem poised to punish Democrats in the upcoming midterm elections. Will the findings of the January 6th attack on Congress make a difference in the voters mind and the vote they will cast? Is America heading into a recession? What needs to change for the nation to move forward? From 10:30-11am DST.

Ron Matten, Yonkers Politician, speaks to a multitude of issues and concerns the public may consider when and/or if they decide to cast their support for one candidate or another. Will political dogma rule the roost? Will it be by financial means? Perhaps personality, ethnicity, gender, sexual orientation, or another differentiation? Do we yet know or is that the “secret weapon” hidden until a months or a few weeks before the actual election? From 11-11:30am DST.

The final segment is presented by Yonkers Tribune Publisher/Editor Hezi Aris and is an introspective regarding the most recent news regarding Ukraine and the impact it has onto the world stage. From 11:30am – 12Noon DST