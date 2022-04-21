Legislation & Codes Committee Meeting – Tuesday, April 26, 2022 at 4P.M., DST at Yonkers City Council Chambers

YONKERS, NY — April 21, 2022 — Please be advised that a Legislation & Codes Committee Meeting has been scheduled for Tuesday, April 26, 2022 at 4 P.M., DST at the City Council Chambers, 4th Floor, 40 South Broadway, Yonkers, NY 10701
Agenda Items:
- Continued Discussion RE: Revisions to Local Law amending the Code of the City of Yonkers by repealing Chapter 38 of the Code of the City of Yonkers titled “Third Party Delivery Services”.
- A General Ordinance amending Article lX of Chapter 109 of the Code of The City of Yonkers titled General Amending Article IX of Chapter 109 of the Code of the City of Yonkers titled, Stopping, Standing and Parking in relation to Commercial and other vehicle momentary parking.
- A General Ordinance Amending Chapter 109 of the Code of the City of Yonkers titled “Vehicles and Traffic” to include new limitations in the Parking of Commercial Vehicles.
- General Ordinance – Amending Chapter 91 of the Code of the City titled “Garbage and Refuse” with regard to amending duties to keep sidewalks clear. Any additional items that may properly come before this committee.
SOURCE: Nerissa D. Peña | Second Deputy City Clerk | City of Yonkers | City of Yonkers – City Hall | 40 So. Broadway, Rm 107 | Yonkers, NY 10701 | Office: (914)377-6020 | Fax: (914)377-6029.
