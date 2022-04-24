Municipal Operations and Public Safety Committee Meeting – April 26, 2022 at 6 P.M., DST

YONKERS, NY — April 23, 2022 — Please be advised that a Municipal Operations and Public Safety Committee Meeting has been scheduled for Tuesday, April 26, 2022 at 6:00 P.M., DST. The meeting will occur at City Hall in the City Council Chambers, 4th Floor.

OFFICE OF MINORITY LEADER MIKE BREEN, 5TH DISTRICT

Municipal Operations & Public Safety Committee

April 26, 2022

6:00 P.M., DST

Agenda Items:

1. Local Law – Amending Article XII of the Chapter of the Charter of the City of Yonkers Entitled “Police Department” in Relation to the Creation of a Civilian Complaint Review Board

2. Any additional items that may properly come before this Committee

SOURCE: Nerissa D. Peña | Second Deputy City Clerk | City of Yonkers | City of Yonkers – City Hall | 40 So. Broadway, Rm 107 | Yonkers, NY 10701Office: (914) 377-6020 | Fax: (914) 377-6029