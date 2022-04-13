The Yonkers Tribune / Westchester Tribune Editions – The Hezitorial

The NYS Gov. Kathy Hochul / Lt. Gov. H. Carl McCall Hezitorial Solution

Former NYS Comptroller H. Carl McCall Exudes Unblemished Integrity

YONKERS, NY — April 13, 2022 — History has gifted New York State Governor Kathy Hochul a resolution to her diminished prospect for re-election in the upcoming gubernatorial elections. The New York State Court of Appeals upheld back in 2009 that New York State Governor David Paterson was authorized to appoint a Lt. Governor as opposed to a long-held assumption that only the electorate was entitled to make that designation.

The court’s 4-3 decision validated the premise that New York State Law legally permits the governor to fill vacancies as was accomplished back in 2008 when Gov. Paterson appointed Richard Ravitch NYS Lt. Governor. The Court of Appeals’ decision restored and resuscitated the line of succession under the aegis of the New York State Governor.

The vitality, theory, and philosophy of law defined 14 years ago as recollected herein is a credible resolution that levels the political playing field once again.

H. Carl McCall’s compendium of accomplishments are cover a vast array of fields. He traversed the ladder of accomplishment from high school teacher to New York State Senator, NewYork State Lt. Governor, New York State’s Human Rights Commissioner, United Nations Ambassador, SUNY Board Trustee and thereafter SUNY Board of Trustees Chairman.

H. Carl McCall’s life’s accomplishments and demeanor catapult all his attributes to his capacity to align and reassert the prospects for re-election of a credible Democratic ticket to that of New York State Governor and Lt. Governor.