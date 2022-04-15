WHITE PLAINS, NY — April 15, 2022 — This week, I am among the heartbroken Westchester residents mourning the death of a Mount Vernon teenage girl following her stabbing, and also among stunned New Yorkers taking in the shocking news of Tuesday’s Brooklyn subway shooting. In both cases, I am grateful to those first responders and bystanders who sprang into action to try and save lives.

Violence – from our country’s gun epidemic, mental health crisis and broken systems leaving our children behind – continues to dominate headlines, and I know it can feel overwhelming.

As a prosecutor, and the daughter of victims of violent crimes, I am first and foremost dedicated to ensuring that the criminal justice system’s response to violent crime involves compassion and justice for victims, survivors and their families.

It must also use common sense to seek lasting solutions. That is why we are working hard with our law enforcement partners on efforts such as a gun and gang initiative, numerous gun operations, and precision prosecutions that target repeat violent offenders. We are also partnering with community organizations and other government sectors to break the cycle of violence with diversion programs for non-violent, first-time offenders.

I am pleased to see recent state and federal efforts that aid our work toward greater community safety like Governor Hochul’s interstate task force on illegal guns and the Biden administration’s re-classification of ghost guns as firearms in order to regulate them and keep them from being used in more crimes. Like many, I call on Congress to act on long-overdue laws to regulate guns – like universal background checks and an assault weapons ban.

As a mom, as a career prosecutor, and as your District Attorney, I want to reassure you that my greatest priority is the safety and well-being of our neighbors, our families and our communities.